UMD MEN’S BASKETBALL #1, AUSTIN ANDREWS NORTH’S POY IN NSIC PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

The newly released 2022-2023 NSIC preseason coaches’ poll tabbed the UMD men’s basketball team as the #1 team in the conference heading into the season. The Bulldogs received 13 of the 16 possible first-place votes on the way to earning 222 points. They were 16 points clear of second-place MSU Moorhead. In addition, UMD swept the board when it came to Divisional voting, receiving all seven first-place votes on the way to being crowned the Consensus pick to win the North.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 2021-2022 campaign that saw them win their first 16 games and rise as high as #5 overall in the NABC poll in January. UMD would end the season 25-6 with a 15-0 record at home, their first time Perfecting the art of protecting home court since the 1990-1991 season. They finished third in the NSIC regular season title race and made it all the way to the Championship game of the NSIC Tournament. The Bulldogs capped off the season with an NCAA Tournament berth, their first since 2003.

A major player behind the Bulldogs’ success last season was Austin Andrews , who was named the Preseason Player of the Year for the North Division. Andrews averaged 18.1 points per game in 2021-2022, good for second on the team. They put up these scoring totals while averaging 2.9 assists per game (also second on the team) and 9.5 rebounds per game, which led all Bulldogs. These kinds of numbers led to Andrews amassing a healthy resume of awards. He was named the NSIC Player of the Week five times en route to being crowned the NSIC North Player of the Year and a First Team All-Conference player. Andrews was First Team All-Region for both the NABC and the D2CCA as well as a D2CCA All-American Honorable Mention. In addition, Andrews was a Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

A healthy Andrews will help lead this Bulldogs Squad into a 2022-2023 season in which they hope to make last season look like a mere stepping stone. UMD will be in a strong position to do so, as the team returns nine players and all of its scorers that averaged double-digit points last season.

This motivated pack of Bulldogs will get their first real chance to prove themselves this season when they take on UW-Superior in an exhibition game in Romano on November 1 at 6:00 pm After that comes one more exhibition matchup, this one a tough test against Division I’s Drake on Thursday, November 3 at 6:00 pm The Bulldogs will then kick off regular-season action by playing host to the American Family Insurance Classic from Friday, November 11 to Saturday, November 12. UMD’s tournament slate will consist of Southern Arkansas as a home-opener on November 11 at 6:00 pm and Nebraska-Kearney on November 12 at 3:00 pm

To view the full results of the NSIC preseason coaches’ poll, click here.