UMD FOOTBALL DROPS ROAD GAME TO BEMIDJI STATE

Minnesota Duluth falls short on the road to the Bemidji State Beavers 41-16. The Bulldogs dropped their first Divisional game, giving them a record of 3-1 and are now left with an overall record of 5-3.

“Bemidji out played us in all three phases of the game,” said head Coach Curt Wiese . “Our team played hard, but they were the better team today.”

At the start of the first quarter the Bulldogs were forced to punt on their first drive. On the punt the Beaver’s punt returner fumbled the ball and Jayce Walrath recovered it for UMD. As the Bulldogs were back in possession they worked to move 28 yards and were faced with a fourth down at the 26 yard line. UMD put in Curtis Cox , who made the field goal and gave UMD the lead 3-0. The Bulldogs held the Beavers scoreless in the first quarter and kept BSU to a possession time of just 2:57.

The Bulldogs were faced with a more defensive battle in the second quarter. The Beavers got on the board during their first drive and took the lead 7-3. The Bulldogs made a drive of 15 plays and went for a field goal attempt. After taking a penalty, they were faced with a 48 yard field goal attempt and were unsuccessful. Bemidji State scored a touchdown on their next possession to take the lead 14-3. On the following drive the Beavers intercepted the Bulldogs first pass. Four plays later BSU scored again extending their lead by 17 points at the end of the half.

In the third quarter the Beavers recorded their fourth touchdown to put the score at 27-3. As UMD was back in possession of the ball Kyle Walljasper made a deep 17 yard pass to Zach Ojile for a first down. On the sixth play of the drive Walljasper found a slot to Rush 31 yards for a touchdown. Cox made the extra point attempt to put the Bulldogs at 27-10. BSU found the end zone again on a four play 75 yard drive of deep passes, extending their lead to 34-10.

On the Beavers’ drive in the fourth quarter, they were looking to make a deep pass in the end zone but Marcus Glodowski intercepted and returned it for 22 yards. During the UMD drive, Logan Graetz made two crucial back to back deep passes of 17 and 26 yards. After 10 plays, Armani Carmickle caught a deep 19 yard pass from Graetz in the end zone to put UMD at 34-16. BSU responded back on their next drive with another touchdown extending their lead to 41-16.

The Bulldog offense moved the ball a total of 323 yards and were 9-17 on third down conversions. UMD held the possession for a total of 37:46 minutes and made 20 first downs. Leading the Bulldogs offense was Walljasper as he had 201 total Offensive yards.

On the defensive side of the game, UMD made 57 tackles and two sacks. For the Bulldogs Walrath made the Solo fumble recovery, in addition to the one interception from Glodowski.

Up Next Minnesota Duluth will be back to play at James S. Malosky Stadium for their last home game of the season on Oct. 29. UMD will kick-off against Minot State at 12 pm