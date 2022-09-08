UMD BASKETBALL PROGRAMS RELEASE 2022-2023 SCHEDULES

The UMD men’s and women’s basketball programs released their 2022-23 schedules today.

Before they kick off the regular season, the men’s team will have a rare meeting with a Division I opponent. The Bulldogs will travel to Des Moines, Iowa on November 3rd for an exhibition game with Drake, a team that happens to share the bulldog mascot. Men’s head coach Justin Wieck relishes this opportunity for his team.

“Getting that game with Drake is great for our program,” Wieck said. “(We’re) playing one of the best mid-major programs in the country- they’ve won 20+ games the last couple years. It’s just a great chance and a good experience for our guys to play against that level, to kind of take our first real road trip of the year and hopefully work some of those Kinks out. To be able to play in the Knapp Center against a really good program is something that I know our guys are really excited about.”

The (Minnesota Duluth) Bulldogs will then open regular-season play with a series of non-conference games in the form of two straight weekends of tournaments. They’ll play host to the American Family Insurance Classic (November 11th and 12th) before heading to South Dakota for the Small College Basketball Champions Classic. Along the way, they’ll play Southern Arkansas, Nebraska Kearney, Point Loma Nazarene and Ferris State.

Much like with the Drake matchup, Wieck understands the difficulty of this stretch of non-NSIC play. Weick views both instances as a kind of litmus test for what his veteran-filled team will be able to do for the rest of the season, and he hopes his squad will rise to the occasion.

“We’ve got a really challenging non-conference schedule this year, probably the toughest one we’ve had since I’ve been here…” Wieck said. “With the year we had last year, and our guys back, we decided to really try to challenge our guys.”

The Bulldogs begin in-conference play on the road against St. Cloud State on November 22nd. Wieck realizes this is a tough start to the Bulldogs’ NSIC path, but he thinks the path could be chalk-full of worthy opponents.

“Anytime you start a conference, everybody’s 0-0,” Wieck said. “It’s going to be a great start for us, a great challenge for us on the road, but really our entire 22-game conference schedule, Everybody’s pretty good. You’ve got to be at your best every night in this league.”

The men’s NSIC Tournament begins on February 22nd, 2023.

The Women’s team also faces a tough opening to regular-season play in the form of games against Missouri Western and Missouri Southern on back-to-back days as part of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. Missouri Southern shared the claim of the MIAA regular-season title last year with a 19-3 conference record and a 24-7 record overall. Missouri Western wasn’t far behind with a 24-10 overall record and a 14-8 record in-conference.

After this tournament, the Bulldogs will head home to finish out non-conference play by hosting Parkside.

Head Coach Mandy Pearson is much like Wieck in that she views these early challenges as an opportunity for team development.

“We start off with some great regional opponents and know we will learn a ton about ourselves early in the season to get us ready for NSIC play,” Pearson said.

The Bulldogs’ NSIC Slate will also begin with a road matchup against St. Cloud State on November 22nd. Pearson is looking forward to the tough competition NSIC opponents like St. Cloud and beyond will provide for her team.

“Our league has so much talent; it makes it so incredibly enjoyable because every single game we play is extremely challenging,” Pearson said.

The first round of the NSIC tournament is set to begin on February 22nd, 2023 for both men’s and women’s programs.

Pearson expressed optimism in her club as the dawn of the season approaches and thinks that an already talented team that finished last season with a 24-5 record can get even better.

“If these student-athletes keep up the energy and intensity they have shown in the first week, I cannot wait to see how much we can improve as a team,” Pearson said.