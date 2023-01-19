UMBC’s Lauren Reid Selected to Train With Jamaican Women’s Soccer National Team

UMBC sophomore Lauren Reid was recently selected to participate in training camp with the Jamaican National Women’s Soccer Team. The camp was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from January 11th through January 16th.

“It is always an amazing opportunity to be called up and play with these women,” Reid stated. “I love being in a competitive environment and being pushed to my best ability. I am Grateful and honored for these continued opportunities!”

The central fullback, who has started all 35 contests at UMBC, was a member of the U20 Jamaican National Team that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2020 CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football).

“It is of no surprise to me that Lauren has been awarded this Incredible opportunity to participate in the Jamaican National Team camp,” said UMBC head Coach Rick Stainton . “In my short time of getting to know her, she possesses many skills and traits to perform at the highest levels. On behalf of Retriever Nation, we are proud of her and wish her the very best!”

Nicknamed the “Reggae Girlz”, Jamaica is one of the top Women’s national teams in the Caribbean region. The Squad is coached by Lorne Donaldson.