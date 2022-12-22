UMass Women’s basketball uses full rotation in win over Saint Peter’s, 81-34

AMHERST — Makennah White returned after missing six games with an ankle injury and had one of her best performances of the season. She got her second career double-double, scoring 15 points and tying her career high of 11 rebounds in UMass Women’s basketball’s 81-34 win over Saint Peter’s.

“It’s great to see Makennah White back on the floor,” Verdi said. “She showed everybody what she’s capable of doing. She gives us that extra scoring post player that we need… The last piece is her communication. She understands basketball, she communicates it really well and she’s part of our success. It did hurt us when she was out, there’s no question about that.”

White’s improvement from her last season stands out. She’s averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds through six games so far. As a sophomore, White averaged six points and 4.8 rebounds.

“On the court, definitely shooting the three,” Taylor said about how she’s seen White improve. “I know she’s been a lot more confident shooting the three. Also the attitude she brings to the team, just cheering everyone up. It helps so much, it lifts everyone up. It gets us going either before the game, halftime, whenever it is and we need that every day.”

Verdi often relies on his starters to carry the load game by game, keeping a short bench most times. The blowout win allowed Verdi wiggle room with his usual tactic, as 11 players got minutes and nobody had more than 28.

Along with White, sophomore guard Alexzeya Brooks added a solid contribution off the bench. In 18 minutes she had seven points, five assists and three rebounds.

“(Brooks) did a great job of being in the right place at the right time, doing the right things,” Verdi said. “That’s all that I ask … We don’t need (our bench) to come in and score, we need them to fill a void and do the right things and she understands that … She allowed the game to come to her, that’s why her minutes have increased. I’m fairly comfortable and confident with her out on the floor.”

Multiple times Verdi mentioned Brooks’ contributions in the Atlantic 10 Championship against Dayton last season. Destiney Philoxy got in foul trouble and Verdi resorted to the freshman who gave him 11 solid minutes in the biggest game of the season.

Brooks, White and Laila Fair make up Verdi’s three primary contributors off the bench. A second rotational guard hasn’t seen consistent minutes under Verdi in a long time. That could change come time for conference play.

“We’re really looking for the other guys to really step up,” Verdi said. “We’re still searching (for) who’s the next guard … Is it going to be Kristen Williams, is it (Stefanie Kulesza)? That’s where it’s just a process right now, who that next person is going to be. Whoever works hard and is consistent and understands what we’re doing will get those minutes.”

Both Kulesza and Williams are sophomores, neither of which gave much court time this season. Kulesza played 12 minutes Wednesday while Williams played seven. Neither scored, but Kulesza snagged four rebounds and Williams added a steal.

“I think (Kulesza and Williams) both bring different things,” Taylor said. “I know (Kulesza) is a really good catch and shoot player. (Williams) sees the floor well in transition. But they definitely have to work on talking. I think both of them could definitely work on talking and that would help us so much, especially on defense.”

A media timeout with 4:53 in the first quarter stopped play with the Peacocks (0-10) leading the Minutewomen (9-3) 5-2. To that point the Minutewomen were 1-of-6 from the field with four turnovers. Their body language resembled a team that knew its Massive Talent advantage and weren’t aggressive before the timeout.

“It was the turnovers right off the bat,” Minutewomen Coach Tory Verdi said. “We knew it was just a matter of time. The first four minutes were ugly. We just got to do a better job of executing on both sides of the ball from the jump. Can’t be casual, can’t play down to the level of competition regardless of who we’re playing.”

Along with Talent disparity, the Minutewomen’s size difference forced Saint Peter’s into a zone defense for the entire game. UMass sliced ​​through it with ease, hitting 19-of-30 layups and outscoring the Peacocks in the paint 40-8.

Sam Breen had a quiet 13 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes, only her second time under 30 minutes in the past three seasons. With another easier matchup coming up against Dartmouth (2-11) to end non-conference play, Verdi has another chance to see who he wants in his rotation against the rest of the Atlantic 10.