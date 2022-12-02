UMass Women’s basketball extends its winning streak in a 72-57 win over Yale

AMHERST — Paint presence and transition offense guided the UMass Women’s basketball team to its sixth straight win Wednesday at the Mullins Center as the Minutewomen defeated Yale, 72-57.

The Minutewomen’s (7-1) interior advantage started with Sam Breen. The sixth-year senior scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, five of which were offensive for her 44th career double-double. Bulldogs (4-4) center Grace Thybulle couldn’t keep up with Breen’s athleticism down low. The third quarter was Breen’s best. She scored 13 on 6-of-9 shooting, and while knowing that UMass’ offense revolved entirely around her, Yale still couldn’t contain her defensively.

“Offensively, she did a really nice job for us,” Verdi said. “I’d like to see her score a little bit more in the first half, but I thought in the second half she tried to get buckets for us, and she did.”

For Breen’s standards, she struggled offensively in the middle of November. She averaged 9.3 points against Maine, Harvard and UMass Lowell, before an improved final three games of the month. She averaged 23.3 against Drake, Florida and Yale, making 55 percent of her shots.

“There was definitely a little stretch there where I lost a little confidence and was just in a slump,” Breen said. “But having a good stretch of practices and getting (my confidence) back has definitely been needed for me. I’m a little but more confident Underneath again, just getting the shots that I got last year.”

Breen and point guard Ber’Nyah Mayo accounted for 46 of the Minutewomen’s 72 points, Mayo finished with a career-high 21 points. She led the transition offense by beating Bulldogs Defenders to the paint for easy layups. She also initiated much of the fast-break offense for UMass, tying her season high in steals with five. The Minutewomen scored 22 fast-break points compared to Yale’s five.

“Just going over (the Bulldogs) Offensive stuff the day before,” Mayo said of her defensive success. “Then obviously just reading and baiting the passing lanes, getting my hands on [the ball] and being active.”

Mayo also didn’t miss from the free-throw line, making all six of her attempts. UMass made 17-of-22 (77 percent) free throws, an aspect of the Minutewomen’s game that’s drastically improved since last season. After shooting 68 percent from the stripe in 2021-22, UMass made 80 percent of its free throws through eight games, a top-15 mark in the nation.

“We literally shoot the same (in practice),” Breen said of the success from the line. “Really we haven’t done too much different. Last year we made them in practice, it just didn’t translate. This year it’s just translating.”

Breen — who played the entire 40 minutes — also helped Anchor the paint defensively. She grabbed two steals, one in the second quarter after slipping in front of Thybulle in the post and turning that into a quick 3-pointer from Sydney Taylor on the other end.

Yale finished on 8-of-24 layups Wednesday, with the Minutewomen bigs keeping the Bulldogs at bay for most of the game. Of Yale’s 24 points in the paint, 18 of them were scored in the second half. Thybulle finished the game as the Bulldogs leading scorer with 16.

“We got to do a better job of post defense,” Verdi said. “I thought there were times where we just allowed (Thybul) to go to the basket. And that’s not acceptable.”

A double technical on Destiney Philoxy and Klara Astrom paused the game for several minutes, as the referees had to review the play to clarify the call.

“There were times in the second period we looked really fast, we moved the ball,” Verdi said. “But then in the second half because of all the stoppage of play (which was) pretty frustrating and stagnant, and we want to play fast. Which obviously benefitted (Yale).”

Laila Fair and Angelique Ngalakulondi rotated alongside Breen down low. Fair finished with two blocks in 20 minutes, her third straight game in real playing time after starting the season injured. With Makennah White currently in a walking boot, Fair has more time and opportunity to mesh with Breen.

“Obviously (Fair) is extremely talented and I think where she’s working on is her communication,” Breen said. “Not that she’s not talking, she’s just a little bit on the quiet side. So just reminding her to keep having that part of her game.”

“With each and every single game (Fair is) going to get those minutes,” Verdi said.

Both teams had 20-plus turnovers, combining for 45 on the night. Poor entry passing and decisions gave Yale 20 points off UMass mistakes, capitalizing on sloppy disconnected basketball from the Minutewomen at times.

“When you play 30 games in a season, they’re all not going to be pretty,” Verdi said. “Obviously [Wednesday’s] game wasn’t. Whether it was the post tournament Championship hangover, the travel … but there are no excuses, I just felt like we weren’t connected here Tonight and we’ve obviously the better team, more Talented but I am just disappointed with how we played. “

UMass faces Arizona State on Friday and Missouri on Saturday in the Briann January Classic.