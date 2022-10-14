UMass picked to finish eighth in the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball preseason poll | Sports

Twelve months ago, the University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic 10, according to the preseason poll.

This year, the Minutemen are in a similar neighborhood, as the annual preseason poll has first-year Coach Frank Martin’s Squad pegged to finish eighth in the 15-team league.

In a poll of the A-10’s coaches and select media members, Dayton received 22 of the 29 first-place votes and is the preseason pick to win the conference. The other seven first-place votes went to Saint Louis, as the Billikens were chosen to finish second.

The rest of the top five are, in order, VCU, Loyola Chicago, and George Mason.

Loyola Chicago is in its first year in the Atlantic 10, having moved over from the Missouri Valley Conference, where the Ramblers beat Drake in the MVC postseason tournament.

The Atlantic 10 is now a 15-team conference with the addition of Loyola.

Richmond, the No. 6 seed in last year’s A-10 tournament, upset top-seeded Davidson 64-62 to earn the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division I tournament. This year, the Spiders were picked to finish seventh. Davidson was just ahead of Richmond in sixth place.

UMass ended up finishing 10th in the regular season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the A-10 postseason tournament. The Minutemen were 15-17 overall and 7-11 in conference play, records that cost Matt McCall his job, and brought Martin to Amherst to begin the rebuild.

“Everything here has me feeling young again,” Martin said during a meeting with local reporters two weeks ago. “It has me feeling that unknown excitement that we all have when we’re young. We don’t know the future, but we kind of think everything is going to be great.”

Since Martin became a head coach in 2007, his teams have only played three teams that were in the Atlantic 10 at the time. Back in 2009-10, his Kansas State team beat Xavier before the Musketeers bolted for the Big East. Kansas State beat George Washington in the 2011-12 season and Martin’s South Carolina teams beat GWU in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Gamecocks also beat UMass in South Carolina back in 2017-18 and dropped an 84-80 decision to McCall and the Minutemen in 2019-20.

“We don’t have any opinions because I’ve never been through the A-10,” Martin said. “I think the A-10 is one of the really good basketball leagues in the country. I know some of the coaches personally and I’ve coached against the majority of the guys in this league.”

Only one UMass player, guard Noah Fernandes, was voted a preseason All-Conference pick. Fernandes, who averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game is one of six players named to the second team.

Two of the first-team picks, George Mason’s Josh Oduro and Saint Louis’ Yuri Collins, were first-team selections at the end of last season.

UMass, meanwhile, will host Mullins Madness on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Mullins Center. The event is free and open to the public, and will begin at 7 pm

The Mullins Madness event will feature both the men’s and women’s basketball programs, with a scrimmage and a 3-point shooting competition on the docket.

A pair of $5,000 Scholarships will be awarded to students, who will become eligible by swiping their ID cards for admission.

The school also announced in a release that there will be a new student section inside the Mullins Center. The students have sat in the end zone next to the visiting team’s bench.

———

Atlantic 10 preseason poll

1. Dayton, 2. Saint Louis, 3. VCU, 4. Loyola Chicago, 5. George Mason, 6. Davidson, 7. Richmond, 8. UMass9, Rhode Island, 10. St. Bonaventure, 11. Fordham, 12. George Washington, 13. Saint Joseph’s, 14. La Salle, 15. Duquesne.

Preseason All-Conference First Team

Foster Loyer, G, Davidson; DaRon Holmes, F, Dayton; Josh Oduro, F, George Mason; Tyler Burton, F, Richmond; Yuri Collins, G, Saint Louis; Ace Baldwin Jr., G, VCU.

Preseason All-Conference Second Team

Toumani Camara, F, Dayton; Malachi Smith, G, Dayton; James Bishop IV, G, George Washington; Noah Fernandes, G, UMass; Gibson Jimerson, G, Saint Louis; Javonte Perkins, G/F, Saint Louis