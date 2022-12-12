UMass men’s basketball runs away from Hofstra in the second half, improves to 8-2

BROOKLYN, NY – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team used a 22-2 scoring run midway through the second half to take control in a 71-56 win over Hofstra at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday night in the Barclays Center.

Tafara Gapare jump-started the run with eight straight points for the Minutemen (8-2 Overall) as the scoring run lasted over seven minutes of game time.

Gapare finished with a team-leading 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting as part of 45 bench points for UMass on the night. The freshman opened the run with an and-one finish before a 3-pointer and a layup off a Hofstra turnover.

The Minutemen forced the Pride into eight turnovers leading to 13 points on the other end.

Matt Cross posted 10 of his 12 points in the second half to go along with a team-high nine rebounds, including six points during the scoring run that saw UMass take a 62-43 lead with 5:28 remaining.

Cross was named the Hall of Fame Invitational MVP for his game four effort. Dyondre Dominguez added 12 points and nine boards off the bench with nine points and seven rebounds coming in the final 20 minutes of action.

UMass shot 50-percent from the field in the second half while holding Hofstra to 31-percent for the half and 34-percent for the night. The Pride opened the game with a 15-7 lead just over seven minutes in after using a 7-0 run to take their largest lead of the night at eight.

The Minutemen responded with an 11-0 scoring run after exchanging buckets to take a 20-17 lead at the 8:59 mark. UMass made five straight field goals during the span, with TJ Weeks Jr. putting in five of his nine during the run. The teams went into the Halftime break deadlocked at 30-30.

The Minutemen return to the court on Saturday against North Texas for the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield at 3 pm

—Courtesy UMass Athletics