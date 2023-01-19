UMass Lowell Stops Men’s Basketball’s Four Game Winning Streak

Next Game: New Hampshire 1/21/2023 | 1:00 PM Jan. 21 (Sat) / 1:00 PM New Hampshire History

Lowell, MA – The UMBC men’s basketball team had their four-game winning streak stopped by the UMass Lowell River Hawks, 81-75, in an America East Conference contest on Wednesday evening at the Costello Athletic Center.

Graduate student forward Jarvis Doles scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Retrievers (13-7, 3-2 AE) while senior forward Yaw Obeng-Mensah grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and added 14 points. Graduate student guard Colton Lawrence and junior guard Matteo Picarelli added 12 points each. Graduate student guard Craig Beaudion II equaled his season-high with seven assists.

UMass Lowell (16-4, 4-2 AE), who has won all ten of their home contests, were led by senior forward Abdoul Karim-Coulibaly’s 24 points and 11 boards. Classmate forward Max Brooks added 20 points and six rebounds.

How It Happened (First Half)

– UMBC took their first lead of the contest at 11-8 after Lawrence drilled a long Trifecta from the top of the Circle at the 16:24 mark.

– The hosts answered with nine consecutive points to grab their largest lead of the first stanza, 17-11, after a layup by forward Allin Blunt with 12:13 left.

– The Retrievers still trailed by five at 27-22 with just over seven minutes remaining, but Picarelli swished a jumper and then evened the contest with a corner Trey at the 5:58 mark.

– The game went back-and-forth until Beaudion II converted a layup and Graduate student forward Tra’Von Fagan followed with a bucket in the paint to give the Dawgs a 40-37 advantage with 1:14 remaining.

– UMBC settled for a 42-40 edge at the break as Obeng-Mensah put down a dunk in the closing seconds after a great set-up by the senior wing Jacob Boonyasith .

How It Happened (Second Half)

– The River Hawks took the lead for good just over four minutes into the final stanza after a dunk by Brooks made it 50-48.

– The hosts then went on a 12-2 burst to expand their lead to 62-50 with 12:41 left. Blunt capped the run with back-to-back treys.

– UMass Lowell took their largest lead at 68-54 after another dunk by Brooks at the 8:44 mark.

– The hosts still led by 14 with 5:12 left but UMBC rattled off ten straight points to trim the deficit to 75-71 with 2:20 left. Picarelli scored the final four points of the run with a layup and a pair of free throws.

– Karim-Coulibaly stopped the bleeding with a dunk but Obeng-Mensah answered with a layup to make it 77-73 with 1:38 left.

– Still trailing by just four, UMBC had a golden opportunity to make it a one-possession contest, but Obeng-Mensah misfired on the front end of a one-and-one with fifty-four ticks left.

– The Retrievers were given another chance after the hosts missed a Trey attempt, but Picarelli came up short on a 3-pointer with twenty-one seconds left.

– The River Hawks hit all four of their free throws to ice the game in the closing seconds.

Notes

– UMBC shot 51.7 percent overall (30-of-58) but were just 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from behind the arc. UMass Lowell connected on 50.7 percent overall (34-of-67) and were 9-for-26 (34.6 percent) from deep.

– UMBC had been 10-0 when outshooting their opponent and 8-0 when leading at halftime.

– The game featured seven ties and 10 lead changes.

– UMBC was outscored by a 50-44 margin inside the paint.

– Doles went 8-of-12 from the floor.

– Boonyasith recorded five assists and added a team-best three steals.

Up Next

The Retrievers will host New Hampshire on Saturday at 1:00 pm