UMass Lowell rallies to top Dartmouth on an overtime goal by Stefan Owens

When they limped into the locker room after the first period, a comeback seemed almost impossible. They would need, well, the luck of the Irish.

One night after losing by a goal to Rival UMass, the River Hawks found themselves down three goals to Dartmouth in the third-place game of the Friendship Four at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

But UMass Lowell rallied all the way back to stun Dartmouth, 4-3, when Stefan Owens netted a goal 1:16 into overtime Saturday.

Defenseman Ben Meehan fired a shot which deflected behind the Dartmouth net. They followed the puck, circled the net and Feathered a soft pass to an upcoming Owens, who had just entered the ice. The sophomore ripped a shot over 6-foot-8 Dartmouth goaltender Cooper Black, prompting the River Hawk bench to file onto the ice to mob Owens.

Well. 13 UML (9-6) forced overtime when senior Carl Berglund scored with 1:18 left in regulation. A large contingent of fans, many of whom traveled 3,000 miles for the tournament, chanted “UML! UML!” after the Berglund tally.

Head Coach Norm Bazin had pulled goaltender Gustavs Davis Grigals about 40 seconds earlier for a sixth skater. A Meehan shot found its way to Berglund near the right post and Berglund backhanded the puck past Cooper.

UML dominated the final two periods and overtime, outshooting the Big Green by a 30-5 margin.

Zach Kaiser netted a goal and an assist, while freshman Nick Rheaume tallied his first Collegiate goal.

Goals by Tanner Palocsik, Cooper Flinton and Luke Haymes staked Dartmouth to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Henry Welsch, who stopped 12 of 15 shots in the first period, was replaced before the second period by Grigals.

Grigals was only required to stop five shots the rest of the way.

Goals by Kaiser and Rheaume just 46 seconds apart cut Dartmouth’s lead to 3-2 and gave UML hope Entering the third period.

Ryan Brushett stole a Puck and fed a wide-open Kaiser in the slot and Kaiser didn’t miss, one-timing a shot past Black. Kaiser then took an Owen Cole pass and threaded a pass in front. The puck found Rheaume, who backhanded a shot into the Dartmouth (1-6-1) cage to give the River Hawks hope.

The River Hawks were nipped by Hockey East rival, 2-1, in Friday’s opener. Quinnipiac won the tournament, topping UMass 1-0 in the Shootout after the teams were tied 2-2 after overtime.