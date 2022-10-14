UMass basketball picked 9th in preseason A-10 poll

NEW YORK – Frank Martin often repeats the phrase “we’re not there yet” when discussing his upcoming debut team at UMass.

He took over the Minutemen in late March and has slowly familiarized himself with the returning players (only five of them, including a walk on) and integrating transfers. Only one – South Carolina transfer Wildens Leveque – has worked with Martin before. It’s an adjustment. He’s known for his fiery demeanor and volume. But there’s substance to the spectacle.

“I get a lot of credit for yelling, rightfully so, but my belief in my players is unwavering,” he said Thursday at the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Media Day at the Barclays Center.

Martin demands intensity, physicality and consistency. Those Habits don’t form overnight, especially with a group getting used to each other, despite Martin’s aspirations.

“Patience is not one of my greatest attributes. And as I got older, and you deal with that age group, you have to learn to find patience. I think I’ve gotten better there,” he said. “I can’t expect our guys to understand the intensity that requires us to get through a drill, let alone a practice, let alone what it’s going to take to compete to win a game. I’ve got to keep finding the Patience to get us to grow every day. When I say we’re not there yet, we will do a couple of things really good in practice and then we have a drop off. We have to find that consistency in how we approach everything.”

That inconsistency reflected in UMass’ position in the preseason poll. The Minutemen were picked eighth out of 15 teams with 228 points. Dayton was named the preseason favorite with 428 points and 22 first-place votes. Saint Louis, led by former UMass Coach Travis Ford, landed second with seven first-place votes and 411 points.

Although it’s Martin’s first year in the A-10, he knows the league’s history and strength. They gestured to the schools’ banners set up in the Brooklyn Nets practice court turned media interview area at the Barclays Center and rattled off which teams had reached a Final Four or Elite Eight.

“When you look at this league, there’s no reason this league should be considered in any way shape or form a backseat to anybody else because of the depth of the league,” Martin said.

UMass guard Noah Fernandes was named to the All-Atlantic-10 Preseason second team. The senior guard from Mattapoisett averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season. They didn’t make any of the all-conference postseason teams following UMass’ run to the conference quarterfinals.

Fernandes injured his wrist in the summer and resumed full practices about a week ago.

“I’m excited to have him back,” Martin said. “He’s got some catching up to do because he missed the whole month of July and the whole preseason. He’s a really good player, really smart, really competitive. I’m excited. If you want to be good in any team sport, you got to be good up the middle.”

LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION – Former UMass Coach Travis Ford, at Saint Louis since 2016, gave his endorsement of Martin’s hiring in Amherst. The two crossed paths when Ford was at Oklahoma State and Martin led Kansas State between 2008 and 2012.

“He’s going to do tremendous. They hit a home run from every aspect. Proven great coach, great recruiter,” Ford said. “But I’ve been there. You gotta be a salesman. It’s not easy to get people. I mean, it’s hard to get there (to Amherst).”

But Ford acknowledged Martin’s qualities align with what UMass needs.

“He is great social media-wise. He’s already energized that fan base. He’s embraced Amherst. It’s a great fit for both of them,” Ford said. “If you win, they’re gonna come. No question. And I think he’ll win. I think he’s put a team together first year that’s going to be really good. It’s all about winning. You win, and they’ll come out in droves.”

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK – Martin is one of six new coaches in the A-10. Matt McKillop is taking over for his father Bob at Davidson. Fordham Hired Keith Urgo after Kyle Neptune left for Villanova. Chris Caputo came to George Washington from Miami. La Salle brought alum Fran Dunphy after time at Temple and Penn. Former Dayton Coach Archie Miller returned to the league in Rhode Island after a year away from coaching.

SUIT UP – Whether coaches return to wearing suits on the sideline after donning polo shirts and having some flexibility the past few years with the COVID-19 Pandemic was one of the hot topics along the media day circuit. Martin would prefer a three-quarter zip. Or a Hoodie like New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.

His wife, UMass alumn Anya Martin, told him he’d be wearing suits.

“My dry cleaning bill is about to go through the roof,” Martin said. “I saved a lot of money the last two years. I sweat through those things like there’s no tomorrow.”

