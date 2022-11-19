UMaine Women’s basketball lands a pair of 6-foot-2 players

The University of Maine Women’s basketball program will add some height to go with Bangor High school point guard Emmie Streams in next season’s freshman class.

Six-foot-two forward Caroline Dorsey from Havertown, Pennsylvania, and 6-foot-2 guard Aislinn Gibson from Hingham, Massachusetts, will join the 5-foot-4 Streams in the incoming class.

Streams had verbally committed to attend UMaine as a recruited walk-on in August.

