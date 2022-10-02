UMaine Women’s basketball Captain has accomplished everything but a tourney Championship

There wasn’t much University of Maine basketball guard Anne Simon didn’t accomplish last season.

She followed in the footsteps of former Black Bear star Blanca Millan in being named both the America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

The 5-foot-8 native of Sandweiler, Luxembourg, led the conference in scoring at 16 points per game and in steals at 2.8 and she also averaged 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

But she did not accomplish the one thing she wanted most: an America East tournament championship.

Simon is excited about the upcoming season, which began earlier this week as the Black Bears held their first official practice in preparation for their Nov. 7 opener at James Madison University. But this year she doesn’t care about winning individual awards.

“I just want to win the championship,” she said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button