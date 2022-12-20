UMaine men’s basketball swamped by Akron

The University of Maine men’s basketball team battled turnovers and an early deficit to Akron, both Proving to be far too much for the Black Bears on Monday night as they fell to the Zips 87-55.

UMaine fell to 6-5 on the season, while Akron moved to 7-4 by winning its fourth game in a row.

Nothing went according to plan for the Black Bears in the first half against Akron on the road at James A. Rhodes stadium on Monday night.

