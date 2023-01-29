UMaine men’s basketball earns third straight win

Jan. 28—Ja’shonte Wright-McLeish had 16 points and the University of Maine men’s basketball team earned its third straight win beating Albany 72-68 in an America East game on Saturday in Troy, New York.

Gedi Juozapaitis added 15 points for the Black Bears (9-12, 3-5 America East). Jaden Clayton chipped in 12 and Kellen Tynes had 11.

Jonathan Beagle had 16 points, while Gerald Drumgoogle Jr. and Aaron Reddish each added 14.

SOUTHERN MAINE 69, CASTLETON 39: Cody Hawes had 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Huskies (12-8, 6-5 LEC) team beat the Spartans (3-14, 0-9) in Castleton, Vermont.

Chance Dixon added 12 points, Mark Asare 11 and Simon Chadbourne had 10 for USM.

ROGER WILLIAMS 94, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 75: Mac Annus scored 32 points as the Hawks (12-7, 9-3 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (2-17, 0-12) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Winston Bryan had 16 points for UNE.

ALBERTUS MAGNUS 95, ST. JOSEPH’S 75: Antonio Bonilla scored 36 points as the Falcons (12-7, 10-2 GNAC) beat the Monks (8-9, 4-5) in New Haven, Connecticut.

John Paul Frazier had 17 points and Griffin Foley had 15 for St. Joseph’s.

WILLIAMS 75, BATES 59: Spencer Spivy scored 19 points as the Ephs (17-3, 5-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (7-12, 1-5) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Steph Baxter had 18 points for Bates.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CASTLETON 64, SOUTHERN MAINE 47: Elise Magro had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Spartans (12-6, 5-4 LEC) beat the Huskies (5-13, 3-8) in Castleton, Vermont.

Amy Fleming scored 28 points for USM.

ROGER WILLIAMS 69, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 42: Five players scored in double figures for the Hawks (16-3, 12-0 CCC) in their win over the Nor’easters (13-6, 9-3) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Faye Veilleux had 17 points and six rebounds for UNE.

ALBERTUS MAGNUS 73, ST. JOSEPH’S 68: Jakara Murray-Leach scored 25 points as the Falcons (17-1, 12-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (13-4, 8-1) in New Haven, Connecticut.

Hannah Talon had 20 points and Angelica Hurley had 15 for St. Joseph’s.

Story continues

WILLIAMS 61, BATES 51: Maddy Mandyck had 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Ephs (14-7, 5-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (9-9, 2-4) in Lewiston.

Meghan Graff had 12 points and Alexandra Long had 11 for Bates.

CCRI 20, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 68: Four players scored in double figures as the Knights (17-2) beat the Seawolves (14-4) in South Portland. Maddy York had 16 points and Ashleigh Mathisen had 15 for SMCC.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, PROVIDENCE 0: Victor Ostman made 52 saves and Lynden Breen and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored power-play goals as the Black Bears (11-12-2, 5-8-1 Hockey East) completed a weekend sweep of the Friars (12-9-6, 7-5-5) in Orono.

Breen opened the scoring 6:09 into the first period, then Assisted on Villeneuve-Houle’s goal 9:19 into the third. Ben Poisson got an empty-net goal with 12 seconds left.

Maine was outshot 52-21.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, WENTWORTH 1: David Wilcox, Jared Christy, Jake Fuss, Noah Szretter and Daniel Winslow each scored a goal as the Nor’easters (13-5-1, 11-4 CCC) beat the Leopards (4- 14-1, 2-12-1) in Everett, Massachusetts.

CASTLETON 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Bryce Irwin scored two first-period goals as the Spartans (12-5-2, 6-4-2 NEHC) beat the Huskies (5-15-2, 4-11) at Gorham.

Jeff Pollara and Nick Ritmo were the goal scorers for Southern Maine.

COLBY 4, BOWDOIN 0: John McElaney and Jack Macdonald scored in the second period, Griffin Grise and Ryan Doolin added third-period goals, and the Mules (10-6-2, 8-3-1 NESCAC) shut out the Polar Bears (11-6-1, 5-6-1) in Brunswick.

Andy Beran made 25 saves for the shutout. Bowdoin’s Alex Kozic stopped 28 shots.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 4, MAINE 4: Lilli Welcke’s third-period power-play goal helped the Black Bears (13-14-2, 10-10-2 HE) earn a tie with the Friars (18-8-4, 13-6- 4) in Auburn.

Welcke also scored in the first period. Alyssa Wruble and Elise Morphy also had goals for Maine.

SOUTHERN MAINE 6, CASTLETON 3: Saige MacLeod scored three goals, including the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Huskies (11-10, 9-5 NEHC) beat the Spartans (12-8-1, 9-5) in Castleton, Vermont.

Madison Chagnon scored twice and Amelia St. Amant once for USM.

COLBY 9, TRINITY 3: Bri Michaud-Nolan and Breanna Studley each scored twice as the Mules (11-5, 5-5) beat the Bantams (8-9, 2-8) in Waterville.

AMHERST 7, BOWDOIN 1: Kate Pohl scored twice as the Mammoths (18-1, 11-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (7-11-1, 2-10) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Brett Stoddard scored for Bowdoin.