UM Adds Coley Pawlikowski as Director of Volleyball Operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan volleyball Coach Erin Virtue announced Wednesday (Feb. 1) that Coley Pawlikowski will join the Wolverines’ staff as the director of volleyball operations.

Most recently, after moving back to the United States after a three-year stint abroad, Pawlikowski joined the US Women’s National Team staff as the team manager. She was with the team through the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League and the 2022 FIVB World Championships. Her responsibilities included event scheduling for the staff and athletes, community outreach and engagement at domestic and international events, team travel budget and expense management assistance.

Before her time with USA Volleyball, Pawlikowski launched and solely managed the first Barry’s Studio in Denmark: Barry’s Copenhagen. She opened and managed the studio under the Nordic Franchise from August 2020 through mid-May 2022. At Barry’s, she was in charge of all day-to-day operations, client services and experience, hiring, training, onboarding employees, payroll, managing all corporate accounts, fuel bar, and facilities team management.

Prior to joining the world of operations, Pawlikowski started her coaching career at North Park University as the head coach from 2006-09. She then made her way to her alma mater, Northern Illinois University, from 2009-12, then on to Wisconsin for one year as an Assistant Coach under the long-standing former head coach, Pete Waite, before heading the Stony Brook Volleyball program from 2013-16. Most recently, she coached professionally in Denmark on both the men’s and women’s sides with Gentofte and Brøndby Volleyball Clubs. Brøndby VK won the 2022 Danish league and was named Danish Cup Champions.

Pawlikowski is a Batavia, Ill., native and graduated with a degree from Northern Illinois University in Communications Studies with a media studies emphasis.

“Coley brings a ray of organized Sunshine everywhere she goes; we are so excited to bring Coley on staff as our director of volleyball operations. Her resume speaks for itself with over 20 years of experience in high-level Collegiate and international volleyball. Coley will greatly impact the Michigan Volleyball program in many areas, including team operations, alumni relations, program fundraising, camp programming, and much more. Please join me in welcoming Coley, and her husband Dan, to Ann Arbor.”