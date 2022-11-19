UL’s Kildow signs to play volleyball at Ohio | News, Sports, Jobs

MORRISTOWN — It’s always nice to have options.

Whether it was school or even the sport, Union Local senior Torre Kildow had plenty of opportunities.

In the end, however, it came down to the school that she liked the best and it just so happened that it wanted her for her favorite sport of volleyball.

Kildow recently signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Ohio University where she’s expected to be an outside hitter for the Bobcats, who are one of the top programs in the Mid-American Conference.

“Out of all of the schools I visited, OU really stood out and they wanted me to play volleyball,” Kildow said. “This opportunity really means a lot and I am very excited.”

Kildow put the finishing touches on one of the finest prep volleyball careers ever produced by an area player last weekend at the Division II State Tournament.

“It was really exciting to get to state,” Kildow said. “To be able to go to a state tournament twice in less than a year was awesome.”

Kildow was a big reason why the Jets stretched their season to the final weekend. After all, she put forth a campaign that saw her amass 658 kills and an impressive .410 hitting percentage. She didn’t stop there, however. She recorded 289 digs.

The number of kills is second most in Ohio history for a single season.

For her career, Kildow also etched her name into the Ohio record book. She finished with 1,820 kills, which is the fifth most for a career.

“This was definitely one of my best seasons,” Kildow offered. “I am really proud of what I have done.”

Kildow brought more to the Jets’ table than just kills. She finished with 124 blocks, 166 aces, 962 digs and 656 assists.

Those types of numbers attracted plenty of college interest and earned her a myriad of accolades. She was named First Team All-Ohio this season along with All-Buckeye 8, All-OVAC, All-District 12 and was the District 12 Division II Player of the Year. She played in the District 12 All-Star Game last weekend and will take part in both the OVAC and OHSVCA State All-Star Game at Wooster this weekend.

Kildow believes she can bring more than just on-court ability to the Bobcats.

“I want to bring an energy and a work ethic,” Kildow said. “I feel like I really fit into their culture and the coaches are super fun to be around, and I can tell from the girls (on the team) that it’s fun to be there.”

Before Kildow gets ready to head to Athens, she’s got an entire basketball season ahead. A first-team All-Ohio a season ago, Kildow has scored more than 1,300 points in her career. Included was a 2021-22 campaign in which she netted 18.3 points per game.

“It’s nice to have the college decision out of the way, and I can just focus on basketball season and the rest of the school year,” Kildow said.

On top of basketball and volleyball, Kildow has also lettered multiple years in softball with the Jets.

Kildow aso becomes the fourth member of her family to play college sports. Her Brothers Ty and Cal played baseball and football, respectively, at Waynesburg. Her sister, Casey, is a volleyball player at Mount Union.

Torre, who is undecided about what she will major in, is the daughter of Todd and Julie Kildow.