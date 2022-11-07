ULM Women’s Basketball Tips Off Season Opener at Fant-Ewing for First Time in Four Seasons

ULM vs. LOUISIANA CHRISTIAN

Monday, Nov. 7 • 6:30 pm CT • Monroe, Sat. • Fant-Ewing Coliseum (7,000)

GAME NOTES | 2022-23 SCHEDULE | 2022-23 WARHAWK ROSTER | BUY 2022-23 SEASON TICKETS

MONROE, La. — ULM begins its 49th season of Women’s basketball at 6:30 pm CT on Monday, Nov. 7, with its season and home opener vs. Louisiana Christian at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawks play their first season opener at home since the 2017-18 season when they topped the Centenary Ladies 90-53 on Nov. 10, 2017. ULM is looking to break an unfortunate streak of four losses, all on the road, in its campaign openers.

ULM and Louisiana Christian meet for the 19th time Monday and the Warhawks have a 12-7 advantage, winning the last four contests.

“Opening day is one of the most exciting days in Women’s college basketball” said ULM head Women’s basketball Coach Brooks Donald Williams . “We are thrilled to be on the court together again.”

The Wildcat program welcomed back alumna Anna Phillips as its new head Women’s basketball Coach during the summer months. Phillips helped the Wildcats qualify for the American Southwest Conference Tournament twice in her three seasons in the orange and blue. Louisiana Christian finished the 2021-22 season, their first at the NAIA level, with an 18-9 record and 11-5 mark in Red River Athletic Conference play.

Coach Williams commented on the non-conference opponent, one the Warhawks have seen played in consecutive years. The goal for this season is different as ULM focuses on its own progress.

“We don’t know a great deal about Louisiana Christian as they have a new Coach and new roster, so our main focus will be on what we need to work on to continue to improve.”

Fans got a glimpse of the uptempo offense the Warhawks have worked hard to instill as a characteristic of the Women’s basketball program. That style of play will have a huge impact on the team’s success this year. In each of the last four season openers, ULM faced high-level competition and increased its point totals year-to-year. For the season, the Warhawks averaged 58.0 points per game in 2021-22 after reaching the mid-50s mark for scoring average in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“We appreciate our fans who came out to our exhibition game and are looking forward to playing in front of another great crowd,” Williams said.

The stretch of four home games in Fant-Ewing Coliseum this month will help the youthful Warhawk roster that includes 11 underclassmen with seven sophomores and four freshmen. Seniors Kierra Brimzy and Diamond Brooks and Juniors Amani Brown and Gara Beth Self are poised to help the newcomers acclimate to the college game to get ULM off to a great start in 2022-23. Veteran Emma Merriweather, a newcomer to Monroe, brings her previous experience in the Big 12 to her new program.

The probable starters for ULM feature two newcomers in point guard Olivia Knight and junior guard Amani Brown. The Offensive boost in the exhibition game came from Knight and forward Katlyn Manuel as they led the Warhawks with 16 points apiece in the 83-47 win over Millsaps. Manuel had the second-highest rebound total with seven behind Sha’Miya Butler’s team-best eight boards. Brown and Knight led the charge on the defensive end, swiping four steals each as ULM had 18 total on the night.

Monday’s game vs. Louisiana Christian will be streamed on ESPN+.