ULM Women’s Basketball Looks to Continue Winning Ways on the Road

ULM at NORTHWESTERN STATE

Saturday, Dec. 10 • 1 pm CT • Natchitoches, Sat. • Prather Coliseum (2400)

GAME NOTES | 2022-23 SCHEDULE | 2022-23 WARHAWK ROSTER

MONROE, La. – The ULM Women’s basketball team hits the road for its only two games away from Fant-Ewing Coliseum this month. The Warhawks head to Northwestern State first for a 1 pm game on Saturday, Dec. 10. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN+.

For the Warhawks, the first two months of the season have been a luxury with ULM traveling outside the state for only two games of the first 13 in 2022-23. As ULM embarks on this road swing, the Warhawks are looking for their first win away from home this season.

“It’s an exciting week ahead for our crew,” said ULM head Women’s basketball Coach Brooks Donald Williams . “We are 1-0 in December. It’s a great start to such a big month of basketball for us. We’ve talked about the four games we have prior to the holidays and every one of them helps us prepare for Sun Belt play. We have a great opportunity before us in this next week and a half.”

The Warhawks posted their third game with 20 or more assists in the 85-54 win over Champion Christian with 24 of 37 baskets and ULM is averaging 15.6 per game, good for third in the Sun Belt Conference. Sophomore guard Olivia Knight leads the Squad with 18, just under three per game, Qua Chambers jumped up to second with 17 after a career-best seven vs. the Tigers with Bre Sutton at 12 for the year. Asia Sam and Knight both had four on the afternoon vs. Champion Christian with Sam now totaling 10 for the season.

One of the top big numbers that came out of last Saturday’s game was the Warhawks crashing the boards with their highest single-game rebounding total (61) since Nov. 11, 2016, when the Warhawks had 63 vs. Centenary. ULM had 23 Offensive rebounds, a mark that bolstered its average to 16.4 per game, good for a No. 14 ranking nationally. Graduate guard Emma Merriweather has 29 Offensive rebounds in her six games for 4.8 per game, fifth in the country.

Merriweather recorded career bests vs. Champion Christian with 30 points and 15 rebounds for her second double-double as a Warhawk and seventh in her career. Merriweather’s double-double included the first 30-point game for a ULM Women’s basketball student-athlete since Arsula Clark scored more than half the Warhawks’ team total 33 against Arkansas State on March 7, 2019. The 15-rebounds total was the highest single -game total since Linda van Schaik collected 16 boards against Mississippi Valley on Dec. 20, 2021.

“When you are building a program, there are stages to the building process,” Williams said. “We have been in the phase where we are better, more competitive, but now it’s about taking another step and winning the close ones. We are right there. I’m excited for our kids because it’s that time. You can feel it coming .”

The last time these two programs met, Northwestern State built a 14-point lead and despite a Furious Rally in the second half to pull within one point twice, ULM couldn’t tie or take the lead, falling 76-72 in Fant-Ewing Coliseum (Dec. 15, 2021). The Lady Demons’ 11 3-pointers trumped five ULM scorers in double figures and NSU shot a blazing 65% (11-of-17) from 3-point range, including 7-of-11 in the first half. Katlyn Manuel , Asia Sam and Bre Sutton each scored a career-high 15 points to lead the Warhawks and Gara Beth Self had 10 points. Manuel just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

“Northwestern State has a lot of history with their women’s basketball program,” Williams noted. “I’ve always enjoyed competing at their place. It’s a great in-state game for us. We have recruiting ties to the area, former players coaching in the area and of course, Kierra Brimzy is a Natchitoches native. It’s a special game for us, and we love being able to compete in Louisiana and continue to build Louisiana Women’s basketball.”

Four more non-conference games will help the Warhawks tune up for Sun Belt Conference play. ULM tips off the 18-game league schedule and its 16th season in the league, with two home games.