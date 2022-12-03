ULM Women’s Basketball Happy to Be Home vs. Champion Christian Saturday

MONROE, La. –

The ULM Women’s basketball team is happy to be home at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for Saturday’s 12 pm CT game vs. Champion Christian, and even better, the Warhawks won’t leave the state the rest of this year. ULM plays three games in the next two weeks with the last two days of final exams next week and then takes road trips at Northwestern State (Dec. 10) and McNeese (Dec. 14). The Warhawks return to Fant-Ewing Coliseum Dec. 17 vs. Tennessee Tech, the first of four-straight home games to close out the 2022 portion of the schedule.

“We are excited to take the court again together,” said ULM head Women’s basketball Coach Brooks Donald Williams . “This group has handled juggling Finals week and prepping for Champion Christian really well. We’re anxious for the opportunity for us to take yet another step forward this week.”

The Warhawks came away with a 65-51 win over Champion Christian last season in the first and only previous meeting between the two programs. The young program’s head Women’s basketball Coach and athletics director for the Tigers is De’Anthony Ellison, beginning his fourth season in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Guard Gara Beth Self scored a game-best 16 points, including 12 from her four treys. Forward Katlyn Manuel pulled down 13 boards, her then-career best, and second of her three double-figure rebounding games last year.

“Champion Christian has several players who have put up big numbers,” Williams said. “They have also put 98 points on the board in a single game. Anybody who can do that, no matter the opponent, has a chance to be dangerous. We need to get better in a lot of areas and our focus is on us and continuing to gel and grow as a team.”

As Graduate guard Emma Merriweather’s playing time on the court increases, it only makes sense that her impact on the Warhawks’ inside presence increases as well. ULM’s top rebounder with 8.4 per game, it should be no surprise that Merriweather is defending the hoop too. Merriweather has 10 blocks this year and ULM has 30 total, including seven by the sophomore forward Katlyn Manuel . The Warhawks are tops in the Sun Belt in blocks per game at 5.0 and 32nd nationally in that statistical category. Merriweather is the SBC individual leader with 2.0 per game, 30th in the country, and Manuel is fifth in the league (1.17 bpg).