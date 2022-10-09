ULM Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview

The ULM Women’s basketball team had just finished another preseason practice with a spirited scrimmage when head coach Brooks Donald Williams spotted a visitor watching the action.

Before the players took off, the fourth-year Coach encouraged each one of them to walk over to introduce themselves to the onlooker and offer thanks for stopping by.

While the win-loss record will always be a part of evaluating a team, welcoming gestures like that moment showcase the big picture Lessons and team-building concepts being taught inside the program.

“I think it’s so huge,” Williams said. “Whether you’re going into a program that’s already established or one that’s been down for a long time, I think how you build the team off the court certainly translates. I don’t know that we’ve had the opportunity yet to see those Rewards because we’ve had some big challenges with injuries and whatnot – coming in and turning over a program during COVID.

“If we’d come in a year earlier or maybe a year later, maybe we’d have been a little better. But I wouldn’t trade what we do off the court. I think it’s Vital to building any sort of Chemistry and culture. I’m a big believer and I’ve seen the fruits of that labor pay off in previous programs.”

Bouncing back from a 4-25 season with an 0-14 Sun Belt record, the 2022-23 roster features an interesting mix of returning players supplemented with seven newcomers. There’s impressive size, depth, improved quickness and scoring Punch – and the hope that ULM basketball is ready to trend upward after a few tough seasons.

“My hope is that we’re a lot more aggressive than we’ve ever been able to be,” Williams said. “We’ve been plagued with injuries and small numbers, so we haven’t been able to play the faster pace and more aggressive defensively like we’ve wanted to.

“We have the personnel now. We’ve been patient trying to get that personnel in and healthy. We’re excited about being able to push the ball and get some easy points and quick offense, and also create some offense from our defense. “

ULM Returns four of its top six scorers in Diamond Brooks , Bre Sutton , Amaya Ford and Katlyn Manuel two of the top four rebounders in Brooks and Manuel and four sophomores who averaged 14 or more minutes as freshmen in Sutton, Ford and Asia Sam .

The new additions should make a noticeable impact too.

From the junior college ranks, ULM signed point guard Olivia “Little Bit” Knight (11 ppg., 5.0 apg.) from Jones College and guard Amani Brown from Western Nebraska. Freshmen Sh’Miya Butler, from West Monroe, and Class 3A Player of the Year Myca Trail from St. Louis Catholic High School, are in camp and beginning their Collegiate Careers this season.

“ Amani Brown is a newcomer from Western Nebraska and was an All-American at Vincennes,” Williams said. “She can put up some points. She’s a high volume scorer and can score in three ways. She’s another shooter that we’ve not really ever had since I’ve been here. I’m excited to see how she translates to this level and I think she’s going to be a nice player for us.”

Brown helped lead Western Nebraska to a 30-3 record and a third-place finish at the NJCAA Tournament. She scored double figures in 18 games with three outbursts of more than 20 points. She averaged 17.9 points as a sophomore at Vincennes.

Williams likes the way her point guards Knight and Sutton (6.1 ppg., 2.2 apg.) complement each other’s styles. Sutton has scoring Punch and passing ability while Knight is more experienced and runs the show with authority.

“I think Olivia Knight is a difference Maker with her communication and the way she commands the floor,” Williams said. “I think she’s helped Bre Sutton . We’ve not really had depth at point guard. We’ve had a kid or two get hurt at that position every year.”

A 6-foot-5 center who moves well, Emma Merriweather began her career at Long Beach State. As a freshman, she played in 31 games with 19 starts while averaging 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. After transferring and redshirting at Texas Tech, Merriweather played two seasons at Kansas, averaging 10.6 minutes per game as a red-shirt sophomore in 2019-20. Merriweather had a season-high 10 points against the Red Raiders and grabbed eight rebounds against Oklahoma State.

She played in seven games as a red-shirt junior in 2020-21, averaging eight minutes per game. She had season-highs with six points and 10 rebounds at TCU.

“Obviously, she’s got experience in the Big 12 under her belt,” Williams said. “She’s got a ton of experience, and she’s a big body that we haven’t had. She gives us some height in the post here that we haven’t had and I really haven’t had in a long time.”

Manuel (4.7 ppg., 4.8 rpg.) logged valuable minutes at power forward as a freshman and is looking to build on that experience.

“Kate’s got some ability that we haven’t seen yet,” Williams said. “With a year under her belt, she’s gotten Stronger and more confident. She’s able to go by some folks at the four and do some nice things on the Offensive end. I’m confident Kate can become a really great defender for us as we become more and more aggressive.”

Granted a medical hardship waiver, Brooks returns for her sixth season after suffering an Achilles injury in the 2021-22 season opener. At ULM, Brooks has scored double figures in 20 games, pulled down double-digit rebounds four times, led the Warhawks in scoring in seven outings, led in steals 19 times and led in rebounding as well as blocks 21 times.

“I think it’s huge to get the extra year for Diamond,” Williams said. “We have some youth that has great experience. But Diamond has watched the transformation. We understand that hasn’t shown in the record books or the scoreboard, but Diamond has watched a cultural transformation.”

Players on the comeback trail included Kierra Brimzy , who was a Preseason All-Sun Belt Second-Team selection entering last year. Brimzy averaged 13.7 points in 2020-21 but missed the first month last season due to an injury.

Junior Gara Beth Self enjoyed a breakout freshman season but saw her progress hindered by ankle and other injuries. Williams is finally seeing flashes again from the former Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.

“It’s been exciting watching her gain her confidence back and get her movements back like they were two years ago,” Williams said.

Putting the team through its paces this preseason, Williams is finally seeing internal leadership being cultivated among the players.

It’s a sign to her that things are coming together.

“Practices right now are really enjoyable,” Williams said. “I don’t know that I could say that a year ago or two years ago. We’ve got good people in this program right now and I think we could do something special with some really good people.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the team in action. ULM opens the season with four-straight home games in November with the season opener on Monday, Nov. 7 against Louisiana Christian at 6:30 pm