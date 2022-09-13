ULM Volleyball Opens Home Slate Tuesday with Alcorn

MONROE, La. – After 10 matches on the road to open the season, the ULM volleyball team plays its home opener at 6 pm Tuesday against Alcorn at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawks will play nine home matches inside Fant this season, with Tuesday’s non-conference matchup and eight Sun Belt Conference matches.

ULM has dropped four consecutive matches to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Warhawks lost all three matches over the weekend at the UCA Invitational, falling to UCA, 3-0, Louisiana Tech, 3-2, and Southern Illinois, 3-0.

Alcorn is 1-8 overall after going 1-2 over the weekend at the ISTAP HBCU Challenge in Montgomery, Alabama. The Lady Braves lost to Delaware State, 3-0, before defeating South Carolina State, 3-0, on Friday. Alcorn then dropped the tournament finale to Coppin State, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon.

FOLLOW THE WARHAWKS –

Links to live stats for all matches are available on ULMWarhawks.com. Navigate to the volleyball schedule page and select that day’s opponent. All home matches will stream on ESPN+. Links to stream the match are also available on the volleyball schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.

RECAP –

Central Arkansas rallied for a first set win and carried the momentum the rest of the way as the Sugar Bears defeated ULM, 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-18), to open play at the UCA Invitational Friday morning . Madeline Williams had 11 kills, while Bailey Roberson added 20 assists and Cameron Rogers tallied 11 digs to lead ULM.

For the second time in four days, ULM lost a five-set Heartbreaker to I-20 foe Louisiana Tech, 3-2 (25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 20-25, 15-9), Friday afternoon . Williams and Madeline Villarreal led ULM with 13 kills each while Taylor Thomas added 12. Roberson had 48 assists. Rogers tallied 19 digs, while Roberson had a double-double with 12 digs. Kailey Friedrich added 10 digs.

Southern Illinois picked up a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-19, 25-22) over ULM Saturday morning to wrap up the UCA Invitational. Thomas led ULM with seven kills, while Bailey Roberson had nine assists and Cameron Rogers tallied 11 digs.

SERIES HISTORY –

ULM leads the series with Alcorn, 17-0, in a series that dates to 1987. The Warhawks have won the last seven matches by 3-0 margins, while the Lady Braves have won just three sets in the previous 17 meetings combined.

A LOOK AHEAD –

ULM plays its final non-conference weekend of the season at the Battle for the Boot at Southeastern in Hammond, Louisiana. The Warhawks meet Southern at 1:30 pm Friday, Southeastern at 6:30 pm Friday and Northwestern State at 10 am Saturday.