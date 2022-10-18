ULM Takes Second, Dueringer Third at Little Rock Golf Classic

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. –

Chantal Dueringer

The ULM Women’s golf team moved up two spots on the Leaderboard to place second, whileleapt 14 spots up the Leaderboard to tie for third in the final round of the Little Rock Golf Classic Tuesday at Diamante Country Club.

The Warhawks shot even par 288 in the final round to finish at 13-over-par 877 (301-288-288). Georgia State won the team Championship at 5-over-par 869 (297-283-289).

Dueringer fired a 4-under-par 68 to move up to third place at 1-under-par 215 (74-73-68). HCU’s Elise Parel won individual medalist honors at 4-under-par 212 (71-70-71).

Starting on the eighth hole, Dueringer carded six birdies, coming on the par-5 eighth, par-5 11th, par-3 12th, par-4 15th, par-5 third and par-4 sixth holes, while also adding 10 pars .

Johanna Sjursen placed 13th with a final round of 5-under-par 67 to finish at 3-over-par 219 (82-70-67). She hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th and eagled the third, while adding birdies on the 11th, 15th, par-4 17th. She added nine pars to move up 27 spots on the leaderboard.

Anna Andrysova finished tied for 23rd after shooting 6-over-par 78 to finish at 8-over-par 224 (73-73-78). She birdied the 11th and had 12 pars on Tuesday.

Playing as an individual, Sara Hagglund tied for 28th at 9-over-par 225 (74-71-80) after finishing at 8-over-par 80 on Tuesday. She birdied the 11th hole and had nine pars.

Alessia Mengoni tied for 36th at 12-over-par 228 (74-72-82) after finishing at 10-over-par 82 on Tuesday. She had 10 pars on the round.

Line Petersen tied for 52nd at 15-over-par 231 (80-76-75), with her final round 75 included in the team score. She birdied the sixth hole and had 14 pars.

The Warhawks conclude the fall schedule at The Judson in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.