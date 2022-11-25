ULM Men’s Golf Signs Three for 2023-24

Tim Baldwin

ULM Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coachannounced the signing of three student-athletes for the 2023-24 season.

Octave Bailo, Ylan Guerin Pozzalo and Louis Anceaux all signed with the Warhawk golf program in the first week of the November signing period.

Quotes from each signee and Baldwin are included below.

Octave Bailo, St. Chamand, France



Bailo: “I chose ULM because the university program suits me perfectly. I hope to bring my best level of golf to the team to obtain the best possible results. I can’t wait to start.

Baldwin: “Octave has a fundamentally sound golf swing with good speed. With continued improvement in his short game, he will be a mainstay in our lineup. He has four Top-5 finishes this year and is off a +2.9 handicap.”

Ylan Guerin Pozzalo, Bourg St. Maurice, France



Pozzalo: “I chose to join ULM golf in order to continue my progression in a great training environment. Coach Baldwin’s speech really convinced me. The tournament program is very ambitious. I’m looking forward to competing against the best amateurs and winning titles with my teammates.”

Baldwin: “Ylan is an exceptional player with several Top-5 finishes this year, including a win at the Grand Prix Ligue AURE championship, shooting 137 (69-68). He also finished fourth in the Swiss Golf International Amateur Championship, shooting 279 (74-72-65-68). He is currently off +3.9 Handicap and ranked 519th in the world by SPWAGR rankings. Ylan has the ability to go low and make a lot of birdies.”

Louis Anceaux, Groslay, France



Anceaux: “I am very happy to announce that I will be joining the ULM men’s golf team. I am very happy to be part of the team for 2023 because I believe we can achieve great things together. The team will help me to be the best version of myself. I hope to help the team as best as I can to reach the top.”

Baldwin: “Louis is a very solid player. He is very consistent as evidenced by his numerous Top-5 results. He is ranked 298th in the world by SPWAGR and 498th in the world by WAGR. His top finishes include shooting 140 (71- 69) and reaching the semifinals in the British Boys golf championship. He won the Grand Prix de Mergines championship, shooting 216 (69-73-74). Louis is the top-ranked U-18 player in France, the third-ranked U -21 player in France and the 11th-ranked U-18 player in Europe by EGR.