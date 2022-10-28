ULM Men’s Golf Closes Fall Season at White Sands Bahamas Invite

The ULM men’s golf team concludes the fall season at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, which begins Friday at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Ocean Club Golf Course is a par-72 layout over 7,159 yards on Atlantis, Paradise Island Oceanside’s peninsula. The course, which was designed by Tom Weiskopf, also features crosswinds which challenge the most experienced players.

Otto Van Buynder , Jacob Agerschou , Mikkel Schmitt , Theis Poulsen and Melan Dhaubhadel will compete for ULM in the tournament. The Warhawks will compete with Southern Miss and Stetson in the first round. Tee time is at 8 am EDT/7 am CDT Friday.

Van Buynder is coming off his second Top-3 finish of the fall, placing third at the Little Rock Invitational. They shot 4-under-par 216 (72-71-69). He has two rounds in the 60s this season. He is second on the team with a 71.00 scoring average and leads the team in last round average (69.67), pars per round (12.56) and double bogeys per round (.11).

Agerschou had his first Top-10 placing of the fall season, finishing eighth at the Little Rock Invitational at even-par 216 (69-72-75). His opening round 69 was his second-lowest single-round score of the fall. He is third on the team with a 71.56 scoring average. He leads the team in par-4 scoring (4.01).

Schmitt was 29th at the Little Rock Invitational at 6-over-par 222 (74-72-76), but has a Top-5 finish this fall, coming at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational, where he shot 2-under-par 208 (67-68-73). He is fourth on the team with a 71.89 scoring average. He leads the team in par-3 scoring (3.08), par-5 scoring (4.57) and birdies (33).

Poulsen is competing in his third tournament of the fall. He was seventh at the season-opening Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at 8-under-par 208 (68-72-68). In his six rounds this year, he has three rounds of par or better, but no rounds Worse than 73 (3-over-par at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational). He leads the team with a 70.67 scoring average. He also leads the team in first-round average (69.50), subpar strokes per round (4.00) and bogeys per round (2.33).

Dhaubhadel rounds out the lineup. He is playing in his fourth tournament of the season. His best showing came at the season-opening Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, placing 32nd at 2-under-par 214 (66-77-71). He is fifth on the team in scoring average at 73.67.

A link to live scoring is available on the men’s golf schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.