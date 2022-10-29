ULM Golf Visits Little Rock Intercollegiate

The ULM men’s golf team opens play in the Little Rock Intercollegiate at Chenal Country Club’s Founders Course Monday in Little Rock.

The Founders Course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Jones is the creator of more than 125 courses worldwide, including Monterey and Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. The course opened in 1990 and features Zoysia Fairways and Tif Eagle Bermuda greens. The course covers 7,115 yards and has been ranked as the top course in Arkansas by Golf Digest.

The Warhawks are grouped with Southern Miss and Michigan for Monday’s first two rounds, starting at 8 am at ULM’s Melan Dhaubhadel starts on the fourth hole with USM’s Ryan Dupuy and Michigan’s Will Anderson. Mikkel Schmitt also starts on the fourth hole with USM’s Cameron Clarke and Michigan’s Pier Francesco de Col. Otto Van Buynder begins on the fifth hole with USM’s Thongpipat Rattanayanon and Michigan’s Hunter Thomson. Jacob Agerschou opens with the sixth hole along with USM’s Bennett Ruby and Michigan’s Yuqi Liu. Javier Balbastre rounds out ULM’s lineup, also starting on the sixth hole with USM’s Robbie Latter and Michigan’s Ben Hoagland.

A link to live scoring is available on the men’s golf schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.