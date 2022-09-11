ULM Cruises Past Tarleton, 3-1, Behind Two Goals from Blakey

Next Game: at Prairie View A&M 9/15/2022 | 4 PM Sept. 15 (Thu) / 4 PM at Prairie View A&M

MONROE, La. – Eve Blakey tallied two first-half goals and Inge Const added a penalty kick as ULM defeated Tarleton State, 3-1, Sunday afternoon at Brown Stadium.

Blakey opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Ashley Washburn sent a pass up the right sideline to Lucia Lobato who dribbled to the left side of the box and fired a cross to Blakey, who knocked the ball into the bottom right corner for the 1-0 lead.

Blakey Struck again in the 30th minute. On a free kick, Lena Göppel fired a pass from near midfield to the top of the box. The ball was knocked back out to Kathryn Yarbrough near the midfield circle. She launched another pass into the scrum, where Paula Guba headed it towards Blakey in the box. Blakey deflected the ball past Tarleton goalkeeper Mikayla Kendall and into the bottom center of the net for the 2-0 advantage.

ULM (7-0-1) added to the lead in the 75th minute as Inge Const converted a penalty kick, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Tarleton State (4-2-1) Struck for its Lone goal in the 83rd minute, as Nicole Fels broke away and slipped the ball past the ULM goalkeeper Mickaela Leal to cut the deficit to 3-1.

ULM outshot Tarleton, 17-6, with seven shots on goal for the Warhawks to two for Tarleton. Blakey had four shots with three on frame to lead ULM, while Adriana Alonso-Gomez had three shots with one on goal for Tarleton.

Leal made one save for the win for ULM, while Kendall tallied four saves for Tarleton.

ULM wraps up non-conference play at 4 pm Thursday at Prairie View A&M.