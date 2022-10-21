UL, city move ahead with plans for new Performing arts center | Entertainment/Life

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the city of Lafayette are moving forward with plans to build a new performing arts center on Cajundome Boulevard at Congress Street.

The new Performing arts center would replace the city-owned Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road next to Ochsner Lafayette General, which would like the arts center property so it can further expand.

The Heymann Center was built in 1960 and has received minimal renovations and upgrades, which officials say cost the city revenue from lost productions.

A tentative agreement between the city and UL will be considered next week by the University of Louisiana System for the city to lease university-owned property for $1 a year, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government. If approved, the agreement would significantly reduce the cost of the project, which is estimated at $100-150 million.

A feasibility study conducted earlier this year concluded that the university property is the best location for the new center.

The property at the corner of Cajundome Boulevard and Congress Street, across from Cajun Field and the Cajundome, scored the highest on 18 criteria, including feedback from local stakeholders and national event promoters, used to evaluate seven potential locations for the new Performing arts center.

Other sites evaluated in the feasibility study were Acadian Hills near Interstate 10 and Interstate 49, the former Our Lady of Lourdes hospital on St. Mary Boulevard at St. Landry Street and the former Trappey’s Cannery property on the Vermilion River near Evangeline Thruway and Pinhook Road .

The company that conducted the study recommends building a center with a 2,250-seat main theater/performance space and a 25,000-30,000 square-foot ballroom/convention space.

Downtown Lafayette Advocates pushed for the new center to be built downtown and pitched the parking space around the First Horizon (formerly IberiaBank) tower on Congress Street near the main library.

Sam Oliver, director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, said Friday a downtown venue is still a goal, even if one is to be built on the site next to Cajun Field. That site will reportedly seat 3,000, larger than the Heymann Center’s 2,200 capacity, but it would still leave room in the market for a smaller venue that seats about 1,500.

The ACA seats 300.

“I would still look at different ways of bringing a performing arts center of some kind to downtown,” Oliver said. “It’s definitely the missing piece of infrastructure. We’re really looking at that middle gap of a 1,000-1,500 seat real, true performing arts center because that’s what we know our local market can fill and accommodate.

“If they’re really going to do this thing, then it’s exciting and much-needed for the community. But it’s not the last thing that’s needed.”

(Business Editor Adam Daigle contributed to this story)