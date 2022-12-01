UK Wildcats News: Kentucky Volleyball vs Loyola-Chicago Gameday
Craig Skinner’s UK Volleyball team enters the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time, this time Entering as the No. 12 overall seed.
And tonight, the Wildcats host Loyola-Chicago at Memorial Coliseum in the opening round.
Loyola-Chicago enters tonight’s Matchup at 25-8 and the Atlantic 10 champs.
Of course, Kentucky enters with a record of 20-7 and 15-3 in the SEC, while playing the 4th-strongest schedule.
It all starts tomorrow. #LetsDance pic.twitter.com/ipAwpzOW3B
— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) December 1, 2022
Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago gets underway at 7:30 pm ET. If the Wildcats pick up the win, they’ll host a second-round matchup tomorrow with the winner of Western Kentucky and Bowling Green.
The road to a national championship starts tonight, so good luck to the Wildcats!
Tweet of the Day
Deone Walker #0 for Kentucky is a monster. True freshman too
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 30, 2022
They’re catching on to what we’ve known.
