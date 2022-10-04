UK Men’s Basketball 2022-23 schedule released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set.

Along with the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule announced last month, the Wildcats will play 13 nonconference contests, along with a pair of exhibitions.

Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of networks, including the SEC Network. Kentucky’s exhibition games, Pro Day, Big Blue Madness, Blue-White Game and the SEC Tournament will also be broadcast or streamed.

The 2022-23 schedule will begin with a pair of exhibition contests against Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Between the 13-game nonconference slate and the SEC schedule, Kentucky will take on 11 NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago. Some notes on the Wildcats’ 2022-23 opponents: Kentucky’s nonconference schedule features home games with Louisville and reigning national Champion Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to go along with an away contest at Gonzaga in Spokane. In addition, the Wildcats face neutral-site matchups with Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis, Michigan in London and against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic in New York. Kentucky also hosts Duquesne, South Carolina State and North Florida in the three-game Tribute Classic presented by Kentucky Tourism.

In conference play, Kentucky faces Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt both home and away. The Wildcats host Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M and travel to Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss.

Ten SEC teams received postseason invitations last season, including six to the NCAA Tournament. The SEC has had 27 NCAA Tournament selections over the last four tournaments. The SEC Tournament Returns to Nashville, Tennessee, when Bridgestone Arena hosts the event from March 8-12, 2023.

