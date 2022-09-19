UK football player JJ Weaver will likely miss the next game due to injury

LEXINGTON — The Kentucky football team will likely be without one of its top defenders for this weekend’s game against Northern Illinois.

Linebacker JJ Weaver is week to week with an injury, UK Coach Mark Stoops said Monday at his Weekly news conference, and is unlikely to play when the eighth-ranked Wildcats host the Huskies Saturday at 7 pm at Kroger Field.

On its depth chart for Saturday’s game against Northern Illinois, released Monday morning, Kentucky listed Jordan Wright as the starter at Weaver’s outside linebacker position. Freshman Alex Afari is the starter at the strongside linebacker spot Wright typically plays.

UK investigation:Kentucky Releases report on Athletes filing inaccurate timecards at UK Health. Read it here

Up next:What to know about the 2022 Kentucky football schedule, kickoff times, TV info, streaming

Weaver, a former star at Moore, was injured on Youngstown State’s first drive Saturday. After laying on the field, he sat up on his own and eventually was helped to his feet. They walked off the field and into the tunnel leading to the UK Locker room and did not return to the game. Weaver has an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Even without Weaver, the Wildcats shut out the Penguins 31-0.

But he’s a vital piece to the defense moving forward. Weaver has 15 tackles this season, tied for the team lead despite his limited appearance against Youngstown State. And he’s becoming an emotional leader for the UK.

Valetine’s day vs. Youngstown:Kentucky football needs its secondary to shine. How Carrington Valentine is doing his part

Defensive teammates said Weaver’s public comments that Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson wouldn’t be able to run the ball against Kentucky — a week after he rushed for 104 yards against Utah — were a motivating factor in the Cats’ 26-16 Week 2 win in Gainesville , Florida.

“JJ made a statement earlier in the week saying that he wasn’t gonna be able to run and we had to stand behind him on that,” cornerback Keidron Smith said after UK held Richardson to 4 yards on six carries.

This story will be updated later with more information.

Reach Louisville men’s basketball Reporter Brett Dawson at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @BDawsonWrites.