UK Fine Arts artists ‘make a joyful noise’ this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 28, 2022) — University of Kentucky School of Music students, Faculty and staff are ready to help Kentucky audiences ring in the holiday season with three concerts sure to warm hearts.

UK Choirs ‘Collage’ ‘making spirits bright’ for 25 years

UK Choirs will present its 25th annual “Collage: A Holiday Spectacular,” a time-honored holiday tradition in the Bluegrass, Dec. 3-4, at the Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall.

The centerpiece of UK’s holiday season, “Collage” is a fast-paced and visually exciting concert featuring more than 500 celebrated vocalists and musicians from the UK School of Music and the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir. These beloved concerts of holiday favorites from close to home and around the globe will return to the Singletary Center stage this weekend.

“Collage” is presented by the UK Choirs under the direction of Jefferson Johnson, director of UK Choral Activities, and Lori Hetzel, associate director of UK Choral Activities. The concerts showcase the department’s critically acclaimed student groups: UK Chorale; UK Choristers conducted by Elizabeth Wilson; UK Women’s Choir; and UK Men’s Chorus, as well as the UK Choirs’ a cappella groups, the acoUstiKats, Paws and Listen and Blue Note.

Along with the UK Choirs, this season’s concerts will feature performances by Professor Dieter Hennings Yeomans on guitar; the UK Trombone Quartet led by Associate Professor Bradley Kerns; UK Tuba-Euphonium Quartet directed by Assistant Professor Matthew Hightower; SaxCats led by Director of UK Jazz Studies Miles Osland; UK Blue Steel, a steel drum band led by lecturer Josh Smith; UK Holiday Clarinets led by Associate Professor Scott Wright; and crowd favorite, the Grasscats, a Bluegrass band led by Johnson.

In addition to showcasing UK Choirs and Musicians at the UK School of Music, each year “Collage” features the rich talents of the Lexington arts community. UK will welcome back to the stage the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir, conducted by Hetzel and UK Choirs alumnus Daniel Wesley, for several songs. The programs will also include appearances by the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Chamber Choir, conducted by Tiffany Marsh; Lexington Christian Academy Chamber Choir, led by Wesley; and the Woodford County High School Choir under the direction of UK alumnus Taylor Strickland.

“Collage” will help the Bluegrass rejoice in the holiday spirit beginning 2 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 3, and 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 4 (sold out), at the Singletary Center Concert Hall. Tickets for “Collage” are $34 for adults and $17 for students, plus processing fees. Tickets are available through the Singletary Center ticket office by phone at 869-257-4929, online at www.scfatickets.com, or in person at the box office.

‘Hark’ UK Opera Theater showcased at Alltech’s ‘Celebration of Song’

Set against a backdrop of festive decor, Alltech’s annual “Celebration of Song” will feature performances of traditional carols and popular holiday music by UK Opera Theater vocalists and winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition. The free concert is set for 4 to 5:30 pm, Dec. 11, at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The concert was held at The Square in downtown Lexington for many years, but it moved last year to Alltech Arena, which offers more space and free parking.

It may be ‘cold outside’ but not at BAJA’s ‘Jazzy Christmas’

Warm up with hot jazz music at Singletary Center as UK Jazz Studies presents the Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors’ 18th “Jazzy Christmas.” The concert will begin at 7:30 pm Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Singletary Center Recital Hall.

The Bluegrass Area Jazz Association (BAJA) is a non-profit organization committed to the promotion of jazz education and the performance of jazz in the Bluegrass area. BAJA consists of community musicians and students from the UK School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program. BAJA has been performing since 2004 for the enjoyment of the community.

Tickets for “A Jazzy Christmas” are $10 for general admission and $4 for students. To purchase tickets, contact the Singletary Center ticket office by phone at 859-257-4929, online at www.scfatickets.com or visit the venue in person.