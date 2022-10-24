UK basketball’s Oscar Tshiebwe named to AP preseason All-American team

Expectations are high for Kentucky basketball big man Oscar Tschiebwe’s follow-up effort to last season’s Consensus National Player of the Year performance.

Tschiebwe, who announced his return to UK a month after the Wildcats’ stunning first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter’s, was unanimously voted to the Associated Press’ preseason All-American team. The 6-foot-9 senior from the Democratic Republic of the Congo joined Gonzaga’s Drew Timme as the only unanimous selections to the team, the AP announced Monday.

Averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game last season, Tschiebwe became the first player in Kentucky basketball history to sweep the six NCAA-recognized National Player of the Year awards. He is just the third of 15 underclassmen to do so since 1977 and return to school the following year, joining only Ralph Sampson (1982) and Tyler Hansbrough (2008).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button