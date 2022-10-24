UK basketball’s Oscar Tshiebwe named to AP preseason All-American team

Expectations are high for Kentucky basketball big man Oscar Tschiebwe’s follow-up effort to last season’s Consensus National Player of the Year performance.

Tschiebwe, who announced his return to UK a month after the Wildcats’ stunning first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter’s, was unanimously voted to the Associated Press’ preseason All-American team. The 6-foot-9 senior from the Democratic Republic of the Congo joined Gonzaga’s Drew Timme as the only unanimous selections to the team, the AP announced Monday.

Averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game last season, Tschiebwe became the first player in Kentucky basketball history to sweep the six NCAA-recognized National Player of the Year awards. He is just the third of 15 underclassmen to do so since 1977 and return to school the following year, joining only Ralph Sampson (1982) and Tyler Hansbrough (2008).

Explaining his decision to return to Lexington over making the jump to the NBA, Tschiebwe in April told ESPN, “I want to be a Lottery pick, but I’m not there yet.” Kentucky head Coach John Calipari, told Reporters at SEC basketball media day earlier this month he’s seen the big man continue to improve on the court after a record-breaking 2021-22 season.

Oscar Tshiebwe:John Calipari: Kentucky basketball’s Oscar Tshiebwe recovery is on track after knee surgery

“He’s a better passer. He’s a better dribbler. He has a better feel,” Calipari said. “He talks. Offensively, he knows the plays better.”

Tschiebwe has been limited in the Wildcats’ final preparations for the 2022-23 campaign after Calipari announced Oct. 11 that the big man would undergo a “minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up” in his knee.

Tschiebwe was using crutches to get around at Big Blue Madness three days later and didn’t take the court during the team’s Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville on Oct. 22, but Calipari at SEC media day said he expects the reigning national player of the year back sooner rather than later — despite not revealing a concrete timeline.

“When I saw him (yesterday), I just busted out laughing,” Calipari told reporters Oct. 19. “Like, you’re Supposed to be swollen; you’re Supposed to be on crutches for a week. He’s walking around showing, ‘Look, I’m fine, and I’ve got no swelling.'”

‘Truly an honour’:Why Kentucky’s Blue-White scrimmage meant so much to Pikeville Residents

Kentucky plays its first exhibition at 7 pm Oct. 30 against Missouri Western State. The 2022-23 regular season tips off at 6:30 pm Nov. 7 against Howard. Both games will be held at Rupp Arena.

AP’s preseason All-American team

Oscar Tschiebwe—F, Kentucky

Drew Timme — F, Gonzaga

Armando Bacot — F, North Carolina

Trayce Jackson-Davis — F, Indiana

Marcus Sasser — G, Houston

Reach recruiting and trending sports Reporter Brooks Holton at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.