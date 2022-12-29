UK Basketball Twitter reactions vs Missouri Tigers

The Kentucky Wildcats opened SEC play on Wednesday night with a road trip to face the Missouri Tigers.

It was another poor start for the Cats as they quickly fell behind 12-5 by the first media timeout.

Two minutes later, the lead was double digits for the Tigers who took a 17-7 lead, and it continued to go downhill for the Cats.

Late in the half, Kentucky was on the verge of going down 20, but they were able to fight back some and go into the break trailing 42-30.

The second half didn’t get off to a better start, as the Tigers opened with a 5-0 run to take the largest lead of the game at 47-30.

Kentucky would finally make a run to cut the game back to single digits at 47-56 with 12:31 remaining.

Unfortunately, that’s as close as it would get, as the Tigers would extend the lead back out and go on to win it 89-75.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

