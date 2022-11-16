UK Basketball Twitter reactions to Michigan State loss in 2022 Champions Classic

The Kentucky Wildcats finally had a full roster for their first major matchup of the season as they faced off against the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic.

It was a slow start offensively for both teams, but it was the Cats holding a slim 6-4 lead at the first media timeout.

Coming into this one, we all knew that the Spartans were going to be stout defensively. However, a Sahvir Wheeler layup with just under 9 minutes to go in the half put the Cats up 20-13.

Unfortunately, the Cats’ defense started having too many breakdowns down the final stretch of the half leading to a lot of open looks for the Spartans.

To their credit, they took advantage of those looks, and it was Michigan State taking a 36-34 lead into the break.

The second half didn’t get off to a great start for the Cats as the Spartans quickly made it a 39-34 ballgame.

However, the Cats responded in a big way. After falling behind 42-39, the Cats went on a quick 7-0 run to take a 46-42 lead at the under 12 media timeout.

Neither team was able to pull away, and at the under 8 media timeout it was the Cats holding on to a slim 50-49 lead.

The Spartans took a 52-51 lead, but the Cats Strike right back as a dunk by Tshiebwe, followed by a block by Tshiebwe, led to an open three by Fredrick to make it 56-52 with 5:21 left to play.

Both teams battled down the stretch, but the Spartans were able to tie it at 62 with three seconds to play sending this one to OT.

The Cats jumped out to a 67-62 lead early in OT, but the Spartans battled back and once again got an easy dunk to tie the game at 71 and force a second OT.

Without Tshiebwe on the floor, it really made it tough for the Cats on both ends of the floor.

Kentucky had their chances in the second OT, but couldn’t put the game away as the Spartans took too late and went on to get the 86-77 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the tough loss:

It’s hard to beat the Champions Classic It always feels like the official start to the basketball season #BBN — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) November 16, 2022

Chills when the Big O checked in. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 16, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe gets his first bucket of the season: a rebound and putback. Shocker. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 16, 2022

Not a great switch, but defense has been pretty good so far. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 16, 2022

College basketball officiating, oh how I missed you. Well, not really. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) November 16, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler carving up Michigan State on his way to the rim. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 16, 2022

That’s such a trash charge call on Reeves — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 16, 2022

Shooters don’t get spots to land anymore — TJ Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) November 16, 2022

Love something as much as college basketball refs love charges. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 16, 2022

Beautiful pass to Oscar by Cason OSCAR ALREADY HAS ANOTHER DOUBLE DOUBLE — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 16, 2022

Cason Wallace is one of the most advanced freshmen I can remember in the Cal era. That kid is really good. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 16, 2022

Cason Wallace Defending like crazy, already nailed a 3, nice drive and kick to Reeves for a 3, great drive and wrap-around to Tshiebwe for the slam. Freshman playing great in his first big game. Five points, five steals (!!!), three assists, two rebounds, zero turnovers. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 16, 2022

Gotta stop giving them free buckets in transition. Especially after we score — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) November 16, 2022

Cason does it all. He is the type of guy you want on your team if you want to win a national championship. — Matt “Spikeball SZN” Sak (@MattSakBBN) November 16, 2022

Amazing that Oscar has his 17th straight double-double in a game like this after not playing for a month — Vaughts’ Views (@vaughtsviews) November 16, 2022

If Kentucky really wants to go on that run, they probably need to stop the early clock Threes and run the offense. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 16, 2022

CJ has 0 points with 9 minutes left Definitely need more from our shooter — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 16, 2022

Cason Wallace’s hands on Defense are so fast — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 16, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe remains the best player in college basketball. — Eric Lindsey (@EricLindsey7) November 16, 2022

College basketball officiating is simply the worst. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 16, 2022

You guys know I rarely ever go over the top ripping the refs but these guys have been terrible. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 16, 2022

I can’t believe Oscar took that shot in that situation. Man that could be extremely expensive — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) November 16, 2022

Anyone else’s heart beating faster than normal — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) November 16, 2022

Well that was terrible Overtime. What a frustrating last couple of minutes of regulation — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 16, 2022

Naturally, Sahvir Wheeler with the Monster 3, pure as can be, in overtime. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 16, 2022

Miss the foul call on Sissoko and foul Oscar out on that. Awesome job all around — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) November 16, 2022

WOWZA. Double OT. Malik Hall blows by CJ Fredrick for the tying dunk with a second to go. Kentucky 71, Michigan State 71 … but the Cats play the second OT without Oscar. Huge problem. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 16, 2022

That dime by Sahvir! Are you serious? Drew like 9 Defenders there — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 16, 2022

Calipari about to combust. Why on earth did the officials stop that play? He’d sure like to know. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 16, 2022

Baffled by the officiating in this game. Unfathomably poor. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 16, 2022

Kentucky defends for the full clock and then gives up the lob dunk. Wheeler shoots it off the side of the backboard. It’s over here in Indy. Another “how did that just happen?” in this building for the Cats. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 16, 2022

The contrast is staggering between the Offensive structures. — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) November 16, 2022

I’m tired of losing these games man. Such an inferior team and Cal is still running an offense that’s meant to be run in the 70’s — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) November 16, 2022

The last 3 minutes of regulation and both Overtimes were everything that has frustrated UK fans for the last 2 years on repeat – Bad/Stagnant Offense

– Poor Free Throws

– Odd Lineups

– Defensive Breakdowns

– Set plays to perfection by other team So disappointing — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 16, 2022

Interested in the fan reaction to this. I don’t see anything concerning or that can’t be improved in the big picture, but fans are pretty desperate for this year to go extremely well. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 16, 2022

