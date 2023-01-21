UK Basketball Twitter reactions to beating Texas A&M

The Kentucky Wildcats entered Saturday on a two-game winning streak and looking like they could be turning the corner.

Entering the game, the Texas A&M Aggies held a 5-0 conference record, but the Cats were looking to spoil their undefeated start.

It was a slow start for both teams as the score was just 6-3 Aggies at the first media timeout.

Kentucky’s offense started clicking much better when Calipari went to the lineup we have all wanted to see all season as they took a 12-11 lead.

A nice run by the Cats put them up 21-15 at the under-8 timeout, and it looked like they were close to blowing this game open.

Unfortunately, A&M answered with a Massive run to take a 29-23 lead and forcing Calipari to take a timeout.

Kentucky battled back down the stretch of the half, but it was still the Aggies holding onto a 31-29 lead at the break.

The second half was more of Kentucky getting outstanding looks but not being able to convert.

However, the Cats were able to do enough to hold onto a 40-37 lead at the under 16 media timeout.

All of the reviews that Doug Shows has to do each game made this one take a while to progress, but it was A&M that held a 51-47 lead with just under 12 minutes to go.

Kentucky didn’t let that lead grow as they battled back and with 8:30 remaining, Antonio Reeves drilled a three to give Kentucky the 56-53 lead.

A&M wasn’t going to go away, but Kentucky’s Offensive execution continued to get them great looks almost every possession as they held a 65-61 lead at the under 4 timeout.

Down the stretch, Kentucky did a much better job finishing their Offensive possessions and came away with an impressive 76-67 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

Big crowd today at Rupp Arena for an A&M team that comes in undefeated in SEC play. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 21, 2023

Slow start here in Rupp Arena but at least Doug hasn’t gone to the monitor yet — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 21, 2023

CJ Fredrick has become the vocal leader of this team, and I love his early confidence today. Makes a three, and starts talking at the Texas A&M bench. Then follows it up with a charge. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 21, 2023

Shooting percentage doesn’t quite show it but UK’s offense is doing what it needs to do. Really smart passes and decisions. — TJ Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 21, 2023

Lance is playing really good, physical defense — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2023

Buzz sitting there thinking-this ain’t them team I scouted lmao — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) January 21, 2023

Lance Ware playing extremely hard on both ends, bringing a ton of value in early minutes. Need it in this game against a tough, physical Texas A&M Squad — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 21, 2023

Happy to see Sahvir Wheeler providing a spark off the bench. If this Kentucky team is going to reach its potential, they need him. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 21, 2023

Kentucky has had SO MANY open looks…wide open Threes and layups…gotta make them No points for Oscar and Wallace and down 2 isn’t bad though — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2023

Could you imagine if 1 hit like, two of his bricked wide open threes? Lmao — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) January 21, 2023

Evolution of CJ and Reeves on defense is not talked about enough. Dudes have improved tremendously — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 21, 2023

Wheeler played fine in the first half. Some things happened that weren’t his fault while he was on the court. Cason was 0/7. Not the time for hot takes or tired arguments, they just need to find the guy who gives them their best chance to win each game. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 21, 2023

Too many missed open shots that half, especially from CJ. Cats should be up to 10+. Getting Oscar back will help but it’ll be all about making the open and easy shots. — TJ Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 21, 2023

I don’t care how many he’s missed, CJ should always just keep shooting — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) January 21, 2023

That’s a really bad foul. Pushing a guy while he’s in the air is disgusting behavior. F1 at a minimum — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) January 21, 2023

Our announcers are somehow missing the A&M player intentionally grabbing Oscar while running in transition. This should be two intentional fouls on A&M. It won’t be but should. — CAMERON MILLS (@CameronMillz) January 21, 2023

LOUD “Doug you suck” chants at official Doug Shows in Rupp — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2023

Eventually they have to remove Shows from Kentucky assignments. It’s gotten to the point where a ref is one of the most polarizing figures in the game — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) January 21, 2023

Beautiful play design to get Toppin a wide open alley oop slam — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) January 21, 2023

I feel like Rupp is ready to explode and push Kentucky to a big lead, but we just can’t connect on that knockout blow. — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) January 21, 2023

if Wheeler had made that pass twitter would explode — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 21, 2023

I think Kentucky has run a really good offense. Great, open looks all game Just gotta make them — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2023

Doug Shows is terrible at his job — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) January 21, 2023

Boy. That was a held ball. Not a foul. — John W. Adams (@jwasports) January 21, 2023

The rule book definition of a jump ball. — TJ Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 21, 2023

If you can’t see that the offense gets wide open Threes with Wallace, Reeves, Fredrick all in together, you’re being intentionally blind. That’s the lineup. Period. — Brett Bibbins (@BrettBibbins) January 21, 2023

I want this team to get this win badly. Kentucky is playing the right way, making the right decisions and getting great shots If they can just make enough, this is a path for this team to be good. Gotta make ’em down the stretch — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2023

This is the most Threes Kentucky has shot since 2011 — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) January 21, 2023

What a tough shot by Reeves. He is fearless. got to give him that. 67-61 Cats with 1:47 left. — Vaughts’ Views (@vaughtsviews) January 21, 2023

Antonio Reeves has been Kentucky’s best Offensive player in the month of January and it continues today. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) January 21, 2023

I love the way this team played in the 2nd Half — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2023

UK needed Antonio Reeves & CJ Frederick to step up for this team to flip the script. It was more Reeves, but Frederick made shots late. The pair has done this in the last few weeks. Cal has made a decision. Wallace didn’t have his best game, but Wheeler played sparingly. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) January 21, 2023

Hard-fought win for Kentucky. Showed a lot of toughness and some big-time shot-making down the stretch. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) January 21, 2023

Hell of a 2nd half, Kentucky. Once again it’s simple. Wallace/CJ/Reeves/Toppin (or Livingston)/Oscar wins you games. Best passing game of the year. Best shot selection game of the year. This is the roster you gotta roll with — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 21, 2023

Calipari says he told CJ Fredrick after his slow first half “You better keep shooting or I won’t play you.” — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) January 21, 2023

