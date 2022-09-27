UK Basketball to open regular season schedule vs Howard Bison

Basketball season is just around the corner, as the Kentucky Wildcats are officially starting practice this week.

With the conference schedule announced to start September, and some non-conference games being released throughout the offseason, we finally know who the Cats will open the regular season against in just over a month.

According to Darrell Bird of CatsPause.com, the Howard Bison will come to Lexington for the first matchup between the two programs. The game is scheduled for November 7th at 6:30 pm ET, and will be on the SEC Network.

The Bison, who are a part of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference, finished last season at 16-13 and were 9-5 in MEAC play. They ended up losing in the first round of their conference tournament.

With the addition of the Bison, it will be a good test for a young team that has the non-conference Gauntlet of Michigan State (Nov. 15), Gonzaga (Nov. 20), Michigan (Dec. 4), UCLA (Dec. . 17), Louisville (Dec. 31), and Kansas (Jan. 28).

We all saw the Talent and depth this team has to offer over the summer with the Bahamas tour, now we are only a few short weeks from seeing them take the floor at Rupp Arena. Should be a fun one.

