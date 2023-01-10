UK Basketball to Honor Mike Pratt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) – The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team is set to Honor a legendary member of the Big Blue Nation later this season.

The program will be retiring a jersey in honor of Mike Pratt, who was not only an All-American on the basketball court, but served as the Analyst on the Big Blue Network’s coverage of UK men’s basketball for 21 seasons. Pratt died in June at the age of 73, and will be represented by his wife Marcia and members of his family.

In a release from the Athletic department, Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said the ceremony honoring Pratt will take place during the game against Florida on February 4.

“It is with deep gratitude that we recognize the contributions of Mike Pratt by raising his banner in the rafters of Rupp Arena,” Barnhart said. “From his time as an All-America and All-SEC player, helping lead us to Championship seasons, to his two decades of Insightful commentary on our radio broadcasts, Mike occupies a special place in the hearts of the Big Blue Nation and the history of UK Athletics. We look forward to honoring the Pratt family at this event.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for Mike and his family to be honored in this way,” Head Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari said. “His jersey in the rafters ensures he will be remembered forever and there is not a player or representative of this program that is more deserving of this special recognition.”

Pratt entered the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 and will be the 45th jersey to hang in the rafters.

