UK Basketball Schedule 2022-23: Times and TV channels set for SEC games

The SEC has announced tipoff times and TV channel designations for the 2023 conference schedule. For Kentucky Wildcats fans, you’ll want to bring the coffee.

Kentucky will play seven conference games that will tip off at 8 pm ET or later, including four straight 9 pm Tuesday Slots between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7.

There will be three CBS games for Kentucky in SEC play, including the home matchup with Tennessee on Feb. 18, the home Clash with Auburn on Feb. 25, and the March 4 Showdown at Arkansas. All other league games will be on the ESPN family of channels.

Now, here is a look at the 2022-23 UK basketball schedule as it currently stands.

Game Date Tip Time TV Channel Location
Big Blue Madness Fri., Oct. 14 TBA TBA Lexington
Michigan State Tues., Nov. 15 7 p.m TBA Indianapolis
Gonzaga Sun., Nov. 20 TBA TBA Spokane
Bellarmine Tues, Nov. 29 TBA TBA Lexington
Michigan Sun., Dec. 4 1 p.m TBA London, England
Yale Sat., Dec. 10 TBA TBA Lexington
UCLA Sat., Dec. 17 5:15 p.m CBS New York
Florida A&M Wed., Dec. 21 TBA TBA Lexington
At Missouri Wed., Dec. 28 7 p.m SECN Columbia
Louisville Sat., Dec. 31 Noon CBS Lexington
LSU Tues., Jan. 3 8 p.m ESPN Lexington
At Alabama Sat., Jan. 7 1 p.m ESPN Tuscaloosa
South Carolina Tues., Jan. 10 7 p.m ESPN/2 Lexington
At Tennessee Sat., Jan. 14 Noon ESPN Knoxville
Georgia Tues., Jan. 17 9 p.m ESPN Lexington
Texas A&M Sat., Jan. 21 2 p.m ESPN Lexington
At Vanderbilt Tues., Jan. 24 9 p.m SECN Nashville
Kansas Sat., Jan. 28 TBA TBA Lexington
At Mississippi Tues., Jan 31 9 p.m ESPN/2 Oxford
Florida Sat., Feb. 4 8:30 p.m ESPN Lexington
Arkansas Tues., Feb. 7 9 p.m ESPN/2 Lexington
At Georgia Sat., Feb. 11 Noon ESPN/2 Athens
At Mississippi St. Wed., Feb. 15 8:30 p.m SECN Starkville
Tennessee Sat., Feb. 18 1 p.m CBS Lexington
At Florida Wed., Feb. 22 7 p.m ESPN/2 Gainesville
Auburn Sat., Feb. 25 4 p.m CBS Lexington
Vanderbilt Wed., March 1 7 p.m SECN Lexington
At Arkansas Sat., March 4 2 p.m CBS to Fayetteville

