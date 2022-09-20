UK Basketball Recruiting: John Calipari visiting pair of top 2024 recruits

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are working hard on their 2024 recruiting class this week.

Calipari shared a tweet that he was in the Bronx, and Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that Cal and Orlando Antigua would be visiting Ian Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class and is the Cats top recruiting target for the class.

The 6-foot-5 guard is at his best on the defensive end of the floor, but his offensive game is coming together as he continues to improve as a jump shooter.

“The way I get after it is on the defensive end (is what separates me in my class),” Jackson told KSR. “I take pride in no one scoring on me. It’s probably a New York thing for me, I really take pride on that end of the floor, making sure no one scores. I lock things down on that end of the floor.”

He continued, “The jump shot is definitely what’s changed over the summer, really. It became way more consistent, being able to knock it down. I’m more confident handling the two (position), putting myself in position to come off pick and rolls, making plays, that definitely changed for me. Making plays and knocking down jump shots.”

Jackson has been a huge fan of Calipari and Kentucky calling them his “dream school” and talking about how much it would mean to play for Calipari.

“I would be able to play for John Calipari,” he said. “There’s a lot that he knows about making a pro and he would help me do what it takes to become a pro.”

Jackson is not the only top Recruit in 2024 that Calipari is visiting this week.

Trentyn Flowers is currently ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the class and is the No. 8 overall small forward.

Andrew Slater of Pro Insight reported that Flowers is getting visits from several of the top programs in the country including North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas, Arizona, and Texas.

With his cut list looming,

UNC, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas, Arizona & Texas are stopping by to see 5⭐️ Trentyn Flowers'24

Slater also noted that Flowers is expected to be cut from his list in the near future, so it will be interesting to see if the Cats make the cut.