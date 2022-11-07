UK Basketball Player Preview: Cason Wallace

With the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season now officially here, it’s now the time of year in which Big Blue Nation gets to know all the new faces to this year’s squad.

One of the new Wildcats is five-star freshman Cason Wallace.

Cason Wallace

Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 185 lbs.

: 185 lbs. Class : Freshman

: Freshman Position : Guard

: Guard Hometown : Richardson, TX

: Richardson, TX Recruiting: Well. 8 overall player and No. 2 combo guard according to 247 Sports Composite.

Wallace is looking to become the next great freshman in the John Calipari era, and his resume early in Lexington speaks for itself.

Ranked as a top-10 player in the class of 2022 by most recruiting services, Wallace fits the mold that Calipari has had success with at the combo-guard position. At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, he has the length and athleticism to make a splash early this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

But, who does his game model at the NBA level? Brandon Jenkins of 247 Sports gave a great comparison during his senior season, and that was to Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks. That comparison rings true through the five times we have seen him take the court as a Wildcat.

Known for his elite defense, Wallace has been really impressive on the offensive side of the ball as well. According to Coach Cal, during the early parts of this season, he is also running primarily at the point guard spot with Sahvir Wheeler.

That is good news for Kentucky fans.

Over the last few seasons, the missing piece has been an Athletic guard that can take it to the rim at any given moment. Wallace has the ability to be that player, especially if he gets to make plays and create from the lead guard position.

Now here is the catch with it all — will it take some time for him to adjust early on this season?

Overall, I think it is safe to assume, yes, in these situations. Playing at the Power Five level is a big jump, especially with the Talent in the SEC this season.

The key now becomes adjusting and not forcing it. Luckily for Kentucky, Wallace is just as comfortable playing off the ball as he is with it in his hands. And not to mention, defense always travels.

Wallace has the resume and has proven himself early on the court throughout the Bahamas trip. They had a solid showing during the Blue-White game. Now it’s just time to see him put it all together in a Meaningful game.

By all accounts though, Wallace looks like he is going to be the real deal. Enjoy him, Big Blue Nation, it doesn’t appear he will be in Lexington long.

