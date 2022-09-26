UK Basketball Blue-White Game 2022 to be played in Eastern Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats’ annual Blue-White Game will take place on October 22nd, but it won’t be at Rupp Arena this year.

Instead, UK has announced this year’s Blue-White Game will be in Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena. It’s taking place here to raise money for people in Kentucky who’ve been affected by recent flooding disasters.

In addition to the Blue-White Game, the team will travel to Eastern Kentucky for the day and conduct a community service activity for those impacted by the natural disaster through local organizations to continue the relief efforts.

Prior to the game, there will be a pregame Fan Fest outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena, highlighted by the UK basketball pregame show.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” head coach John Calipari said in a press release. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected, and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Ticket information and further details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.

The game will tip off at 6 pm ET.

Forty people have lost their lives, more than 1,300 others were rescued by first responders, and hundreds of homes were destroyed. The region was also impacted by power outages, a lack of clean water, and destroyed roads and buildings.

Hats off to UK for finding another way to help those in need.