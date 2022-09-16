UK basketball 2022-23 SEC schedule out; Champions Classic game time set

The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats basketball schedule continues to come into focus.

Coming into today, we already knew most of the non-conference games and all of the SEC opponents.

Now, the SEC has announced the full league schedule.

In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores, Kentucky will also face the Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs twice during the 2022-23 season.

Kentucky opens SEC play December 28th at home vs. the Missouri Tigers. The regular-season finale will be March 4th on the road vs. the Razorbacks.

In addition, the 2022 Champions Classic times have been confirmed, as Kentucky will face Michigan State at 7 pm ET on November 15th, followed by Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks as the late game. So maybe we’ll all finally get to bed before 1 am that night.

Here is Kentucky’s 2022-23 schedule as it stands:

Date – Opponent – Location

Nov. 15 – vs. Michigan State – Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Nov. 29 – BELLARMINE – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

December 4 – vs. Michigan – London, England (O2 Arena)

December 17 – vs. UCLA – New York (Madison Square Garden)

December 28 – at Missouri* – Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)

December 31 – LOUISVILLE – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 3 – LSU* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 7 – at Alabama* – Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)

Jan. 10 – SOUTH CAROLINA* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 14 – at Tennessee* – Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Jan. 17 – GEORGIA* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 21 – TEXAS A&M* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 24 – at Vanderbilt* – Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium)

Jan. 28 – KANSAS – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 31 – at Ole Miss* – Oxford, Miss. (Pavilion at Ole Miss)

February 4 – FLORIDA* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

February 7 – ARKANSAS* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

February 11 – at Georgia* – Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum)

February 15 – at Mississippi State* – Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)

February 18 – TENNESSEE* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

February 22 – at Florida* – Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen O’Connell Center)

February 25 – AUBURN* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

March 1 – VANDERBILT* – Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

March 4 – at Arkansas* – Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

Home games listed in ALL CAPS; * – Southeastern Conference games

Official game times for the 2022 Champions Classic, per release: 7 PM ET: Kentucky/Michigan State 9:30 PM ET: Duke/Kansas — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 7, 2022

