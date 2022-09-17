UK Author Pays Homage To Indian Literature, Art, And Culture.

Following the academic success of his Poetry book, The Resistance Collection, UK based Indian author SS Deol is in the process of completing his second book. The book is about life, philosophy, spirituality, and atheism. It is due out in November this year under TDF Books.

The Resistance Collection was released earlier this year by Professor of Eminence, Prof. Balkar Singh at The World Punjabi Center at Punjabi University, Patiala. The function was attended by many of Punjab’s leading academics. Guest of honor Dr Darshan Pal, leader of the Kirti Kisan Union, Unveiled the book.

Deol will be attending literary festivals in several locations this year, we are also hoping to see him in India at the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival in January 2023.

His Poetry has been compared to famous Punjabi Writers and Poets such as the late Shiv Kumar Batalvi, Amrita Pritham and Bhagat Puran Singh. He is the first NRI author to have a profound impact on Punjabi intellectuals within.

‘In my new project I am covering the ground that lies between belief and atheism. It is a philosophical and scientific take on many of today’s pressing questions. The book has a strong critical trait influenced by the more rational aspects of spirituality. It is both exiting and challenging to write. I hope Readers will enjoy it.’

‘I keep an eye on the literary scene in India. I have been really impressed with the works of Sashi Tharoor and Arundhati Roy. There is a rich heritage or art, culture and literature originating from the South Asian continent and I am privileged to play a very small part in that.’

