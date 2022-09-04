Ujah pleased to end two-year goal drought

Nigerian striker, Anthony Ujah, is pleased to have ended his two-year goal drought for Eintracht Braunschweig who claimed a 4-2 win against Nurnberg in the German second-tier game, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

It was Eintracht Braunschweig’s first league win of the season in seven games.

The last time the 31-year-old found the back of the net was way back on June 27, 2020 for former club Union Berlin against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

But on Friday, Ujah scored in the 44th minute after a good solo run to restore a 2-2 parity for Eintracht Braunschweig.

Moments later, Ujah provided an assist for Fabio Kaufmann’s second goal in the game. Kaufmann bagged a hat-trick in the encounter.

“I’m very, very happy. Of course, it’s up to us Strikers to score goals, but today we fought really well,” he said as quoted by Eintracht.

“We kept coming back and scoring the goals. I’m personally very happy with my goal, that gives me a lot of confidence. I hope it’s just one of many goals.

“We talked and worked a lot as a team during the week. We knew we had to score now. We’re trying to keep the mentality high.”

Ujah who joined the club at the start of the season will be hoping to add to his tally when Eintracht Braunschweig will face Hannover in their next league game on Saturday.