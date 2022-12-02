UIW football program seeks record-setting win in Playoffs

For only the second time in program history, the University of the Incarnate Word football team will host Furman University in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs at 1 pm Saturday at Benson Stadium.

Led by Southland Conference Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., the team has had two weeks to rest, recover and reignite their record-breaking season.

“This place is special to us, we don’t lose very often here at home,” Scott said. “Any time there’s a team coming trying to beat us in our home spot, especially in the playoffs, we protect that mission to protect our Nest and our championship.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button