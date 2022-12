Custodians Javier Cardenas and Jose Gonzalez utilized their creativity to Honor United Independent School District students and spread Christmas cheer at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex.

Cardenas and Gonzalez are custodians for UISD’s fine arts department. Inspired by the fine arts students, they tapped into their artistic sides to decorate the large Christmas tree at the Student Activity Complex auditorium.

The musical students were honored by using real musical instruments including guitars, saxophones, trombones, trumpets and more along with symbols for a treble clef and various musical notes. They also recognized dance and theater students by placing a theatrical mask and a pair of ballerina slippers atop the tree. According to information on uisd.net, the UISD fine arts department’s mission is “to inspire and educate students with an array of knowledge and skills through diverse visual and performing arts programs. Through the use of technology, community involvement and academic and artistic exploration, student success will be achieved by enhancing and nurturing the whole child. By using a collaborative, comprehensive, rigorous and relevant fine arts curriculum, students will be empowered to establish a lifetime of learning, growth and expression through the arts.” UISD campuses will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Jan. 5. Employees will return on Friday, Jan. 6 for a staff development day, and students resume classes on Monday, Jan. 9.