UIL Volleyball Regional Tourney Breakdowns

It’s Regional weekend for the UIL Volleyball playoffs, as teams are on the cusp of the State Tournament.

The final teams in the Class 6A-Division are slated to compete this Friday. Region II will play at the Lufkin Multi-Purpose Arena as The Woodlands faces Waxahachie and Rockwall Battles Bridgeland.

Region III

Team facing off in the Delmar Fieldhouse, with Tompkins vs. Clear Springs @ 5 pm and Cinco Ranch vs. Dawson @ 7 pm.

Class 5A-Division III

The Final Four will play at the Merrell Center on Friday, with Fulshear vs. Lake Creek @ 5 pm and Manvel vs. Brenham @ 7 pm.

The winners will advance to the Regional Finals which take place on Saturday, leading up to the State Championship.

So, that begs the question… who will advance?

Class 6A Region III

Tompkins takes care of Clear Springs. The Falcons are hitting on all cylinders. They will likely play Cinco Ranch in the Finals, who blanked Stratford 3-0 in the Quarters. Dawson will be a tough out, but Cinco should win. Tompkins will advance to State, having Cinco’s number this year.

Class 6A Region II

The Woodlands and Waxahachie were tested in five-set wins in the Quarters. This is a very evenly-matched contest, but the Highlanders are more battle-tested in a Tougher district. TWHS is not long and athletic, but plays amazing defense.

Bridgeland beat Rockwall in a tournament this season 2-0 and this game should be no different. The Bears are loaded with offense and will advance. Bridgeland is 41-8 on the season, but four of those losses came at the hands of Cypress Ranch. TWHS swept Cy Ranch in the postseason already. Hmmmm… So, what gives?

VYPE says The Woodlands reaches State, giving the Greater Houston area two of the State’s Final Four teams.

In Class 5A, it’s the old Veterans of Lake Creek vs the young Guns at Fulshear. The Chargers have so much experience as a program at this point, reaching the Regional Tourney and beyond. Fulshear has too much firepower and knocks off Brenham.

Manvel has been in serious flex-mode but the Brenham Bears have been Balling all year too. Brenham has won 11-straight games in a tougher district. The Bears will advance to play Fulshear, but their luck stops there. The Chargers charge is to State.