UHS Art Gala turns 46 – Chadds Ford Live

Unionville High School Art Gala celebrates its 46th year. The annual art show and sale, to be held Nov. 11 and 12 at Unionville High School, showcases local working artists, Unionville High School Alumni, and current UHS student artists. In addition to beautiful artwork, there is live music to entertain and delicious desserts to enjoy.

Funds raised will benefit the UHS PTO, contributing to Educational Enrichment Projects to enhance the overall educational experience for all UHS students. In addition, funds will help make local community outreach efforts possible.

The Unionville High School Art Gala strives to include a variety of artists — both new and more established individuals. Approximately 70 participating artists express their talents through diverse mediums, including oil and watercolor paintings, photography, glass, metal, pastels, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, mosaics, and wood.

This year’s featured artist is Temre Stanchfield. Temre draws inspiration for her work from the natural world, painting flowers, plants, and landscape imagery as a means of highlighting the perennial life cycle. She explains that painting is a conversation about Renewal in her studio, and she uses abstract elements to explore this conversation. Temre’s current work focuses on the local landscape of the Brandywine Valley region, combining texture with oil on birch panels or canvas, as well as studies on paper.

Temre studied Classical figure painting at the University of Puget Sound in Washington State, in Florence, Italy, and at the University of Arizona. She is a frequent exhibitor in art shows, galleries, and festivals throughout southern Pennsylvania and Delaware, including, most recently, the Distinguished Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show in Philadelphia. Temre paints in her studio in southern Chester County.

The Art Gala also includes a student art section that highlights the impressive artistic talents nurtured by the outstanding UHS Art Department. In addition to approximately 175 student artists, students who demonstrate particularly refined and distinct talents are selected as Featured Student Artists each year. This year’s Featured Student Artists will be announced at the end of October.

A silent auction will be offered to the public, featuring beautiful artwork donated by the talented artists in the show as well as select regional activities and outings. The auction will be online at https://www.32auctions.com/unionvilleartgala2022 throughout the weekend of November 11-13. Donations to the silent auction along with business sponsorships, are key components to the success of the Gala. Please see our website at https://www.unionvilleartgala.com for details on how to donate a silent auction item and/or to become a sponsor.

Friday evening includes live music from UHS students and local musicians, with assorted Desserts and Beverages offered for sale. Thirty percent of proceeds from art sales and 100 percent of proceeds from the silent auction benefit the UHS PTO. Admission is free.

The 2022 Unionville High School Art Gala will begin Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 pm and continues on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 am to 4 pm at the Unionville High School Auditorium Entrance, 750 Unionville Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348. For more details and information, please visit the Art Gala website at www.unionvilleartgala.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram. This fun and lively event is not to be missed.





