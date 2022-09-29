UH reaffirms league title goal as it begins last tour of AAC

Coach Dana Holgorsen knows he will get no sympathy, especially over the next eight games, as the rest of the American Athletic Conference looks to dampen the University of Houston’s Farewell season.

Brighter days (in the Big 12) are ahead, as the saying goes, but for now a dark cloud remains over a UH football program expected to be closer to 4-0 than 0-4. It’s fitting the Cougars are in the middle, taking a 2-2 record into their AAC opener against Tulane on Friday at TDECU Stadium.

A team picked as the AAC favorite in the preseason has looked vulnerable, Derailed by a Myriad of problems that include a nation-worst 43 penalties, a defense unable to close out games, and an offense that has shown flashes but Mostly lacks consistency. Now comes a downpour of injuries, the latest a torn bicep that will sideline sacks leader Derek Parish for the rest of the season. During his Wednesday morning appearance on ESPN 97.5 FM, Holgorsen gave an ominous warning that there’s “probably more to come” on the injury front.

About those brighter days…

While the Outlook might appear troublesome for a program looking to get back on track, the Cougars can take comfort in what fifth-year quarterback Clayton Tune called a “clean slate, a fresh start” with the shift to conference play.

If not quite out of sight, out of mind, the Cougars can at least put the ups and downs of the past four weeks behind them. The bigger goal — an AAC title — remains alive.

“Whatever happened happened,” Tune said. “Learn from it, don’t dwell on it, but learn from it and move forward. It’s a new season. We are starting conference with basically a new season, and that is what we are focused on.”

UH must remain focused every week with minefields at nearly every turn. Two weeks ago, Tulane upset Kansas State on the road. Memphis is always a tough test on the road. The last couple of trips to SMU have not been pleasant. Which USF team will show up? The one that nearly knocked off Florida in the Swamp? Or the one that just got pummeled by Louisville? Then there’s Navy and the triple option.

You get the idea.

“We do have a target on our back,” Holgorsen said. “Everybody that we play the next eight weeks is the last time we’re playing these guys in the conference. So it’s going to mean something to not only us but to the teams we play as well.”

Memphis Coach Ryan Silverfield made his thoughts known in late July at the AAC’s media day. Asked about facing Big 12-bound schools UH and UCF (Cincinnati is not on the Tigers’ regular-season schedule), Silverfield said: “There would be nothing Sweeter than to send those teams out with a loss, but those games are down the road. There’s no extra motivation. Our guys will be fired up for every single game we play.”

As the Cougars open conference play, Holgorsen said he hopes a 34-27 win over Crosstown Rival Rice — aided by several defensive stops in the fourth quarter — can provide some much-needed momentum, even if the win came with a price tag. In addition to Parish, the Cougars are dealing with injuries to linebacker Donavan Mutin, left tackle Patrick Paul, wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV, safety Gervarrius Owens, cornerback Art Green, running back Brandon Campbell and likely a few more the team has not disclosed. Chidozie Nwankwo, a top interior defensive lineman, was held out of the Rice game due to an “internal matter,” Holgorsen said, and his availability for Saturday’s game is unknown.

“I’m glad we got a little momentum coming off a win,” Holgorsen said. “I’m just happy with our resilience. Once again, four games into it, we just fight our tail off. The first four are over and done with.”

With a fresh start, the Cougars will need to make serious improvements, beginning with a trend of penalties and undisciplined mistakes, an offense that is a respectable middle-of-the-pack nationally at 32.8 points per game but too often falls behind thanks to slow starts, and a defense that is near the bottom among FBS schools in points allowed (35.8 per game) and yards surrendered (443.2). In three different games this season, UH has allowed 55, 46 and 85 yards — all in 34 seconds or less — on the opponent’s final drive of regulation. UTSA and Texas Tech forced overtime, while Rice’s last-second pass attempt was broken up in the end zone.

Can these Cougars win the AAC?

“We still haven’t performed offense and defense together to the best of our ability, so we’ll be good once we do that,” wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell said. “We can for sure still win the conference. That is the goal.”