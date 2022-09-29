UH reaffirms league title goal as it begins last tour of AAC
Coach Dana Holgorsen knows he will get no sympathy, especially over the next eight games, as the rest of the American Athletic Conference looks to dampen the University of Houston’s Farewell season.
Brighter days (in the Big 12) are ahead, as the saying goes, but for now a dark cloud remains over a UH football program expected to be closer to 4-0 than 0-4. It’s fitting the Cougars are in the middle, taking a 2-2 record into their AAC opener against Tulane on Friday at TDECU Stadium.